WOW! Reuters ranks Rebel News fifth most-mentioned news source in Canada!

You’ve heard of Reuters, one of the world’s largest news agencies. They have a foundation that studies the news, called the Reuters Institute, which is part of Oxford University. And they just came out with their rankings for global media — including a section on Canada.

Reuters doesn’t like Rebel News much. They’re left-wing and we’re conservative. So you know it pained them to publish their study last week showing that Rebel News is now the fifth most-mentioned news source in Canada. Take a look.

I don’t trust Reuters very much — even in their short description of us, they got basic facts about us wrong. They say we only have 1.1 million YouTube subscribers, but we actually have 1.9 million.

But their survey doesn’t lie: the Canadians they asked cited us more than even Global News!

It’s incredible to me that after just 10 years, we’re already bigger than Global, which has been around for more than 50 years. And we’re ahead of other networks too, including all of Quebec’s media.

What’s even more amazing is that we’re the only Canadian news company on their list that doesn’t take money from the government!

I think that’s our secret, though. Because we take no money from the government, we’re able to tell you the other side of the story, on everything from the pandemic and lockdowns, to Mark Carney’s offshore accounts, to the ostrich farm and other protests.

Canadians trust us because they know we only have one boss: that’s you, our viewer.

It’s tough competing against journalists who are on the government dole. But with your help, we’ll continue to be independent for a long time to come — and maybe next year we’ll even move ahead of CTV!

If you’re proud of us, and excited by this news, please do something meaningful to keep it going. Please do me the favour of clicking here to help keep Rebel News in fighting form. We have over 30 staff from coast to coast — for every journalist you see on TV, it takes two staff behind the scenes to back them up.

I never thought I’d see the day when Reuters of all people say we’re bigger than every Canadian outlet other than the CBC and CTV. We sure could use your help, because we’ll never take help from Carney — and we can keep fighting with your support.

And I bet Reuters never thought they’d see the day, either!

Reuters is owned by Canada’s richest man, an oligarch named David Thomson, who also owns the Globe and Mail. He’s worth over $50 billion dollars, but despite that, he still takes government subsidies for the Globe. That’s gross.

I have $50,000 dollars, not $50 billion. But I promise I’ll never take a dime from taxpayers. If you want to help me keep my promise by crowdfunding our battles, please click here.