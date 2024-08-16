Ya'ara Saks: see how she lies; see how she runs!

E-transfer (Canada):

How kooky are things getting in the weirdo world of Ya’ara Saks, that terrorist-loving Liberal MP for the Toronto riding of York Centre? Well, this kooky: Saks had scheduled a press conference for noon Friday in north Toronto.

Rebel News staffers Ezra Levant, Lincoln Jay, and I applied for media credentials to attend. And miraculously, all three of us received permission to attend. You see, the Liberals tend to deem Rebel News reporters as media non grata and routinely deny us credentials — but not this time.

Alas, what’s that old saying again? If it looks too good to be true it probably is? Because mere minutes before the presser was scheduled to take place, we received the following statement from Saks’s office: “Hello. The media availability is cancelled for all media. There were logistical challenges with the Minister's schedule, and she is no longer available for the media availability.”

Really? Is anyone buying that?

For starters, in what must’ve been so embarrassing for Minister Saks, aside from Rebel News, no other media actually bothered to show up.

So, we’re calling B.S. on that cancellation excuse. Saks clearly doesn’t want to answer hard-hitting questions from Rebel News as opposed to softballs from the CBC.

That was indeed the case recently at a University of Toronto press conference when Saks — who these days is giving the Cowardly Lion a run for his money — literally ran away from Lincoln Jay and I. Sad, really…

We did reach out to her office on Friday to get details about the abruptly cancelled presser. Our questions:

Why is the media availability cancelled? Who made the decision to cancel it? Is it because Rebel News is coming? Are other media allowed in? Given that the event is a public announcement, what part of the event is continuing, and how can it be observed or reported on? Is there a video link?

As for the response? Crickets.

Even so, we proceeded to the venue, nevertheless. And that’s when we observed more cowardice from Saks: she was almost an hour late for her own event and then sneaked into the building via a side entrance.

Wow, such a proud parliamentarian, eh? Indeed, she feels as though she is above answering questions. Such as: what the hell was she thinking going to the Middle East earlier this year to shake hands with “Pay for Slay” terrorist Mahmoud Abbas? Especially given the massacre that occurred in Israel last Oct. 7. Especially given that Saks herself is a Canadian-Israeli Jew. It's equal parts disturbing and baffling…

But is hiding the new normal for Ya’ara Saks? Forever literally running away from constituents and members of the independent media who are demanding accountability from her? It would seem so.

Saks is supposed to be a cabinet minister, but she acts like a terrified little mouse. It’s quite pathetic, really. And totally unbecoming behaviour for a member of Parliament.