Yellowknife criminal to receive Indigenous sentencing report despite claiming he's white

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a judge in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, demanding that a man convicted of breaking into a hotel receive an Indigenous sentencing report even though the offender says he's Caucasian.

Jeremy Kuneyuna — who has 90 prior convictions — is preparing to be sentenced after being convicted of breaking into a hotel, as detailed by the National Post. While Kuneyuna claims he's white, Judge Robert David Gorin says he knows that's not true.

“Mr. Kuneyuna states that he is ‘Caucasian’ and on that basis has provided no information relating to case specific factors relating to his background as an indigenous offender,” the judge stated.

He continued: “When I asked him about why he had an Inuit surname, he provided no meaningful response. Also, he is plainly not Caucasian. Rather, his background is indigenous. I will say that I know this from dealings I have had with Mr. Kuneyuna in previous court proceedings.”

Sheila condemned Canada's justice system for taking race into account for criminal sentencings. "This offender's like 'no, just sentence me like everybody else. Just sentence me like everybody else.' And the judge is saying, 'no, ninety-time repeat offender, we're going to make sure you get special treatment.' I'm on the side of the offender, that's how bad this is," she said.

Judge Gorin asserted that according to the Supreme Court cases of Gladue and Ipeelee, he has a statutory duty to consider an Indigenous offender's unique background, regardless of whether the individual attempts to waive that right.