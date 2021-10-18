‘Yesterday's conspiracy is today's public policy’ Andrew Lawton on vaccine passports

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

On last Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North's Andrew Lawton joined guest host David Menzies for a discussion on vaccine passports and Alberta's battle with COVID-19.

Speaking about how topics discussed over the past year or longer have gone from conspiracy to reality, Andrew told David:

In general, there's an ethos that I've kind of adopted now that yesterday's conspiracy theory is today's public policy. A lot of the things that we've been warning about, that we were told 'oh no, you're crazy' for suggesting, end up becoming the policies advanced by government. Vaccine passports being a notable example of this. A year ago, a year and a half ago, we were saying this is coming and everyone said 'oh no, it's a conspiracy theory'. And now, even Alberta, which along with Saskatchewan was the last holdout, has gone whole-hog into vaccine passports.

For the full interview with Andrew Lawton, and the full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, become a subscriber to RebelNews+ today.