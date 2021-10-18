‘Yesterday's conspiracy is today's public policy’ Andrew Lawton on vaccine passports
True North's Andrew Lawton joins guest host David Menzies to talk about how conspiracy is turning to reality quicker than ever before.
On last Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North's Andrew Lawton joined guest host David Menzies for a discussion on vaccine passports and Alberta's battle with COVID-19.
Speaking about how topics discussed over the past year or longer have gone from conspiracy to reality, Andrew told David:
In general, there's an ethos that I've kind of adopted now that yesterday's conspiracy theory is today's public policy. A lot of the things that we've been warning about, that we were told 'oh no, you're crazy' for suggesting, end up becoming the policies advanced by government.
Vaccine passports being a notable example of this. A year ago, a year and a half ago, we were saying this is coming and everyone said 'oh no, it's a conspiracy theory'.
And now, even Alberta, which along with Saskatchewan was the last holdout, has gone whole-hog into vaccine passports.
For the full interview with Andrew Lawton, and the full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, become a subscriber to RebelNews+ today.
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.