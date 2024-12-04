Yoseph Haddad faces anti-Israel mobs on Concordia campus

Arab-Israeli Christian Orthodox journalist and advocacy activist for Israel, Yoseph Haddad, visited Concordia University, where he and his supporters faced anti-Israel mobs attempting to shut down his event.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   December 04, 2024   |   News Analysis

On Tuesday, December 3, Yoseph Haddad was invited to share his experience as an Israeli-Arab Christian Orthodox living in Israel. Haddad, a former IDF commander, is an Arab-Israeli journalist and a prominent advocate for Israel.

Anti-Israel activists issued a call to action to disrupt the event at 11 am that day. When Haddad arrived on campus around midday to engage with students, a group of anti-Israel protesters, some fully masked, gathered to counter the event.

The two groups confronted each other for some time, shouting back and forth. Eventually, SPVM officers arrived to establish a perimeter and separate the groups.

This incident follows similar disruptions last week at McGill University, where anti-Israel activists campaigned to cancel a conference featuring Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of a Hamas leader, and Elisheva Ysabella Hazan, founder of a Jewish empowerment movement. Although McGill University canceled the event, it proceeded virtually.

When asked what he would say to Justin Trudeau about the situation in Canada regarding the pro-Hamas supporters, Yoseph answered: "Well, the bottom line is that, unfortunately, there are extremists that invaded Canada, some of them illegally, and they are not adopting the Western values and the rules of Canada. They are adopting their own rules, they're adopting their extremism, and this should worry very much every Canadian."

He added: "Please be careful because those extremists, the minority extremists, they are very, very, very dangerous. And they're coming for the Canadians."

Pro-Hamas terrorists that are not citizens are rampaging through the streets of every major Western democracy.

Latest News

Rebel News has rented billboard trucks to drive around major cities including New York, Washington DC, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal calling on the government to deport non-citizens, including foreigners on student visas, who are abusing the privilege of being our guests by supporting Hamas hate rallies! Please chip in a donation to help us cover the rental and logistics costs. Donations will also help cover the cost of the security guards we have to hire to protect the billboard truck and our reporters from being attacked by radical pro-Hamas agitators.

Amount
$
DONATE

Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.