Yoseph Haddad faces anti-Israel mobs on Concordia campus

On Tuesday, December 3, Yoseph Haddad was invited to share his experience as an Israeli-Arab Christian Orthodox living in Israel. Haddad, a former IDF commander, is an Arab-Israeli journalist and a prominent advocate for Israel.

Anti-Israel activists issued a call to action to disrupt the event at 11 am that day. When Haddad arrived on campus around midday to engage with students, a group of anti-Israel protesters, some fully masked, gathered to counter the event.

המפגינים האנטי ישראלים במונטריאול מתכננים להגיע להרצאה שלי בעוד כמה שעות באוניברסיטת קונקורדיה כדי לנסות לפוצץ אותה או לפגוע בי- אבל הם לא יפחידו ולא ירתיעו אותי! אהלן וסהלן, ניפגש בקרוב🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/HvFNb5Ah4W — יוסף חדאד - Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) December 3, 2024

The two groups confronted each other for some time, shouting back and forth. Eventually, SPVM officers arrived to establish a perimeter and separate the groups.

The event has not been canceled as of now; YosephHaddad remains on-site with his supporters to counter the pro-terrorist mob. pic.twitter.com/Bh3UoWr4oA — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) December 3, 2024

This incident follows similar disruptions last week at McGill University, where anti-Israel activists campaigned to cancel a conference featuring Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of a Hamas leader, and Elisheva Ysabella Hazan, founder of a Jewish empowerment movement. Although McGill University canceled the event, it proceeded virtually.

Powerful conversation out now.

Son of Hamas x Daughter of Israel https://t.co/CxnEPug0fr — Elisheva Ysabella Hazan (@ysabellahazan) November 29, 2024

When asked what he would say to Justin Trudeau about the situation in Canada regarding the pro-Hamas supporters, Yoseph answered: "Well, the bottom line is that, unfortunately, there are extremists that invaded Canada, some of them illegally, and they are not adopting the Western values and the rules of Canada. They are adopting their own rules, they're adopting their extremism, and this should worry very much every Canadian."

He added: "Please be careful because those extremists, the minority extremists, they are very, very, very dangerous. And they're coming for the Canadians."

The two crowds face-off. Stay tuned for the latest here and at @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/Awz5lWaHth — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) December 3, 2024