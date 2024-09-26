'You failed to protect the town': Guilbeault dodges accountability over Jasper fire

The Canadian Press / Tijana Martin

Thursday night, members of Parliament grilled Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault over his shocking lack of oversight leading up to the devastating fire in Jasper National Park. Conservative MP Blaine Calkins, a former Jasper warden, led the charge, demanding Guilbeault take responsibility for the disaster that left 358 buildings destroyed.

Climate czar Steven Guilbeault again excuses alleged mismanagement by Parks Canada, following the devastating July 24 wildfire that burned down a third of Jasper. He told MPs the agency implemented their "best practices" at Jasper National Park. https://t.co/FXXjpLVIsQ pic.twitter.com/M50MssouDS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 25, 2024

“When are you going to take responsibility?” Calkins asked, after Guilbeault insisted it wasn’t his job to “micromanage 4,000 Parks Canada employees.”

Guilbeault seemed more interested in dodging blame than addressing the root cause of the fire — years of neglect in forest management and fire preparedness.

Climate czar Steven Guilbeault blames Jasper blaze on 'climate change' after excusing alleged forest mismanagement by Parks Canada. https://t.co/FXXjpLVIsQ pic.twitter.com/NFh9zRpKGb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 25, 2024

Conservative MP Dane Lloyd hammered the minister on the years of ignored warnings by forestry experts about the potential for a catastrophic fire in the park. "You failed to protect the town of Jasper! You are not showing any humility."

Conservative MP Dane Lloyd and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault debate the Jasper fire after Lloyd pressed Guilbeault over the federal government's failure to prepare for wildfires despite numerous warnings.https://t.co/FXXjpLVIsQ pic.twitter.com/r9BQQ2gt1n — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 26, 2024

Documents show that Parks Canada was well aware of the fire risk posed by thousands of hectares of dead pine, left behind after a beetle infestation. Yet, despite the clear warning signs, Parks Canada failed to remove this massive “fuel load.”

Calkins didn’t mince words, calling out the government’s inaction: “It’s the driest, most easily burnable wood there is, and you have done nothing.” Instead of owning up to the failure, Guilbeault deflected, claiming it wasn’t his job to direct fire preparedness.

Conservative MP Gerald Soroka holds Minister Guilbeault's feet to the fire after claiming Ottawa and Parks Canada saved Jasper. A third of the town is lost, and more than 2000 residents are homeless. https://t.co/FXXjpLVIsQ pic.twitter.com/oYXxYbL0Ww — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 25, 2024

As the fire’s destruction continues to wreak havoc on Jasper, Calkins pointed out the obvious: “Everybody knew this was coming.” But Guilbeault, sticking to the party line, blamed climate change for the catastrophe, ignoring years of mismanagement.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault deflects blame for the Jasper wildfire from the Liberals' mismanagement to Conservatives: "Fighting climate is not something that's going to be stopped overnight.. something they are incapable of even understanding."https://t.co/PHR7jF0Tzk pic.twitter.com/aZALiNovT3 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 26, 2024

With a third of Jasper gone and two thousand people homeless, the question remains: when will this government be held accountable for its disastrous failures?