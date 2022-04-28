YouTuber Cassady Campbell speaks up about Western world's political correctness obsession

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

We recently had the pleasure of interviewing American YouTube prankster Cassady Campbell on his recent step into the political spectrum in his home state of Texas. Campbell is known for playing a handful of characters he has created in various skits and pranks across the USA.

Insane Leftist freaks out over @elonmusk buying Twitter at Plano City Council Meeting! pic.twitter.com/yR6YQfK8i7 — Cassady Campbell (@Ccampbellbased) April 26, 2022

More recently, Campbell has taken his characters and creative ideas to city council meetings in Texas. He uses these meetings as a stage not only for his comedic content, but to get more serious messages across regarding current issues in America.

What happens in the classroom stays in the classroom 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QZ2O8JhCsz — Cassady Campbell (@Ccampbellbased) April 16, 2022

Campbell took the time to share with Rebel News why he thinks it's important for him to take his content in this political direction.