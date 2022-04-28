Rebel News Banner Ad - Mother's Day Merch at the Rebel News Store

YouTuber Cassady Campbell speaks up about Western world's political correctness obsession

Through comedic skits and pranks, YouTube comedian Cassady Campbell aims to get a more serious message across regarding various social issues America is currently faced with.

We recently had the pleasure of interviewing American YouTube prankster Cassady Campbell on his recent step into the political spectrum in his home state of Texas. Campbell is known for playing a handful of characters he has created in various skits and pranks across the USA.

More recently, Campbell has taken his characters and creative ideas to city council meetings in Texas. He uses these meetings as a stage not only for his comedic content, but to get more serious messages across regarding current issues in America.

Campbell took the time to share with Rebel News why he thinks it's important for him to take his content in this political direction.

