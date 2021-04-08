YouTube's latest Internet censorship booster: Beverley McLachlin

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at former Supreme Court Justice Beverley McLachlin's comments on Internet censorship.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about McLachlin's work with China after retiring from her Canadian position:

Hong Kong isn’t free anymore. China has crushed it. They’re arresting politicians, lawyers, democracy activists. They broke their promise to Hong Kong and to the UK and to the world to be free. They’re a tyranny now. But Beverley McLachlin stays on the court. She loves it. And they love her. She denounces Canada as racist. And she gives the Communist regime cover. So, so gross. And she seems just perfectly aligned with China on the Internet, doesn’t she? I love that line: she wants “swift and fast” justice. None of this rule of law stuff where each side gets a chance to make their case, and test the other side’s case. That’s how it was when she was more Canadian in her approach. But now she’s more Chinese Communist Party, so she really thinks things can be done in a flash, doesn’t she?

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

