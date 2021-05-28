YouTube's new Terms of Service change might delete us for good (here's how to stay in touch)

By Rebel News AFTER YOUTUBE YouTube demonetized us, out of the blue, and now they've frozen our channel. We can be kicked off YouTube any day now. Sign up so we can contact you when we're deplatformed! Sign Up

On today's Rebel News Daily livestream, Ezra Levant expressed his worry that Rebel News may finally be deleted from YouTube this coming Tuesday in response to a sweeping new Terms of Service (TOS) update.

In this clip, Ezra discusses the following change, set for June 1, 2021:

Terminations by YouTube for Service Changes YouTube may terminate your access, or your Google account’s access to all or part of the Service if YouTube believes, in its sole discretion, that provision of the Service to you is no longer commercially viable.

A few months ago, YouTube demonetized us entirely then suspended our channel for a week. And now, thanks to this TOS update, we might finally be deleted entirely.

