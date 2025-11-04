Yukon Strong: How Liberal failures led to change in Canada's North

Voters in the Yukon have opted for change in the territory, with Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon securing a “strong majority government.”

“They [voters] wanted change to address our housing crisis, they wanted our health-care infrastructure to keep up with our population growth, and our health system to meet the needs of all Yukoners, regardless of what community they live in,” Dixon said in his victory speech Monday night, as reported by The Canadian Press.

Political commentator DJ Sumanik, known on social media as “Yukon Strong,” joined hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle for special live coverage as the results unfolded.

DJ backed Dixon's assessment of the top issues, saying that Yukoners of all political parties were focused on “housing, cost of living and health care,” noting a shocking 25% of the territory does not have a health-care provider and sharing that he's known people who have been forced to live in their car for two years.

The territory was “not anywhere near” meeting its ability to build enough homes for its growing population, he added.

Since the Yukon Liberals first took power nearly a decade ago, the territory saw a “40 per cent increase in the size of government,” DJ explained — prompting Sheila to call it “unsustainable” for nearly one-in-four residents of the territory to be working for the government.

“It's actually 47.4% as of the latest census,” clarified DJ.

