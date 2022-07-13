Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be considering replacing a statue of Catherine the Great, one of Russia’s greatest leaders, with a statue of homosexual porn star Billy Herrington following thousands of signatures petitioning for the Ukrainian leader to do so.

According to the Washington Examiner, a petition calling on Zelensky to demolish the statue of Catherine II, who ruled over the Russian empire, in Odessa, comes months into the country’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

The petition to replace the statue, which received over 26,000 signatures, meets the requirement that any petition surpassing 25,000 signatures be considered by the Ukrainian president. Under Ukrainian law, any petition that reaches the required number of signatures must be considered within 10 days of reaching the threshold.

As explained by the petition, which was started by Ukrainian activist Oleksiy Yuriyovych Matveev, Catherine the Great is a disliked figure who “caused great damage to Ukrainian statehood and culture.”

“Catherine II is a controversial historical figure whose actions caused great damage to Ukrainian statehood and culture. The very fact of erecting this monument was a terrible mistake, and every day of its continued existence signals that Odesa is in the zone of Russian cultural influence. It's time to change that,” the petition reads.

The petition claims that replacing Catherine the Great with a pornstar made popular by a Japanese internet meme called “GachiMuchi” would be a “renunciation of the infamous Russian heritage and a loud statement that Odessa is not some provincial town of the Russian Empire.”

A monument project is proposed where the actor Billy Herrington will sit at the bar with a bottle of beer. In this way, we will be at a disadvantage on several points: Renunciation of the infamous Russian heritage and a loud statement that Odesa is not some provincial town of the Russian Empire. That Odesa is not a part of Russian culture but has its own culture and sense of humor. A clear signal that Ukraine supports the LGBT community It's fun and funny. All students of Odesa universities will be able to drink beer with Billy Herrington after receiving their diploma. The figure of Billy Herrington has a great cultural influence on the Internet and the appearance of such a monument will become a very popular tourist attraction. Secretly. Memes.

The Catherine the Great statue, which was constructed in 1900, commemorates her founding of Odessa in 1794, which was land she retook from the Ottoman Empire. Under her reign, the Russian Empire spread far and wide across the region that is now Russia and much of Eastern Europe.

It wouldn’t be the first time that efforts have been made to tear down her statue, with previous efforts falling flat on their face.

The petition and the Ukrainian president’s requirement to review the request has become the subject of mockery in Russia, where television hosts and comedians mocked Ukraine as a “GachiMuchi” country.