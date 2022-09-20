10 days of mourning becomes 10 days of celebrating the Queen's life, legacy

E-transfer (Canada):

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral brought the country to a standstill this Monday, 19 September. The past 10 days have been national days of morning in the U.K. which culminated in the Queens funeral.

The Queen's coffin was taken from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service. The service was attended by other members of the Royal Family, heads of state, politicians and dignitaries from around the world.

There was a military procession to then take the Queen from Westminster Abbey, past Buckingham Palace and to Wellington Arch. The route was lined with members of Her Majesty’s armed forces from all branches, the Army, the Airforce and the Navy. Hundreds of thousands of mourners lined the streets of the capital to pay their respects to Elizabeth II, who had been on the throne for 70 years.

After the procession reached Wellington Arch it set towards Windsor Castle, the Queen's final resting place. After a private ceremony at the castle, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was placed in St George’s Chapel. The Queen will soon to be joined in the Chapel by her deceased husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, whose remains are being moved from Royal Vault to be alongside Elizabeth II.

The conclusion of 10 days of mourning has left many in Britain and around the world wondering what the future has in store for the Royal Family and what kind of reign King Charles will have.