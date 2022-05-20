Rebel News Banner Ad - WEF Reports

14-year-old aspiring journalist takes on covering Victoria B.C’s freedom movement

'I think the problem with media nowadays is it either picks one side, it picks either the left side of the political spectrum or the right'.

What does the future of media look like in Canada? If 14-year-old Tyson Hockley has anything to do it, it will be giving the public an up close and non-biased picture of current events.

Last week when I was in Victoria, British Columbia covering the Democracy Fund’s important legal challenge against the province's vaccine passport, I met up with Tyson to bring you a refreshing perspective on the importance of independent media from someone so young.

“I think the problem with media nowadays is it either picks one side, it picks either the left side of the political spectrum or the right” said Tyson during our interview.

The young aspiring journalist has been coming down in front of Victoria’s legislature building every Saturday in recent months to livestream the cities freedom and convoy protests on to his YouTube channel to let the people decide for themselves what’s happening during them.

