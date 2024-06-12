24 Hour Fitness Center allows BLM and Pride symbols, limits American flag displays

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

In an internal memo obtained by conservative commentator Libs Of TikTok, the 24 Hour Fitness Center has outlined its policy on employee apparel, labeling Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Pride symbols as "freedom of expression" while restricting the display of patriotic items like the American flag to specific holidays.

The fitness company, which claims to be committed to "creating a more inclusive environment," encourages employees to "bring their full selves to work everyday" by wearing apparel that shows their "solidarity and support" for movements such as BLM, Pride, and Juneteenth. However, the memo states that the US flag or United States logo can only be worn on federal holidays like Memorial Day, Flag Day, July 4th, Veterans Day, and Patriots Day.

This policy comes amidst a backdrop of heightened corporate involvement in social movements, particularly during Pride Month. Last year, Target faced significant backlash and declining sales after prominently featuring LGBTQ-themed merchandise in its stores. In response, the retailer has decided to limit the availability of Pride-themed products to select markets this year, based on "guest insights and consumer research."

Despite this pullback, Target maintains its commitment to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, stating, "We want to create a welcoming and supportive environment for our LGBTQIA+ team members, which reflects our culture of care for the over 400,000 people who work at Target."