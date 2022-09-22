Over 2,700 flights held back from the Pearson airport in Toronto, affecting over one million passengers

Elena Berd - stock.adobe.com

The data, provided in a response to an inquiry of the Transport Ministry, details the delays and cancellations at Canada's busiest airport between April 25 and July 3, 2022.

The delays are attributed by critics to the mandatory and troubled ArriveCan app. All travellers returning or travelling to Canada have to use the app to upload vaccination status to be exempt from a 14-day quarantine.

Any traveller failing to use the app to upload travel information and proof of vaccination using ArriveCAN could be fined $5,000. The privacy commissioner opened an investigation into the ArriveCAN app in August.

According to the response from the Transport Ministry:

While information is not available on flights held at the gate (tarmac) at YYZ since January, Transport Canada estimates that 2747 flights have been held at the gate at Pearson between April 25 and July 3. "While a month-by-month breakdown of passengers forced to spend extra time on the tarmac since January is not available, the below table does provide weekly numbers between April 25 and July 3, totaling 1,093,280 passengers impacted by gate holds or metering in this time period.

