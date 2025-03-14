Court of Appeal approves $290M nuisance suit against Freedom Convoy

In late January 2022, the Freedom Convoy rolled into Ottawa as part of a nationwide movement against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and lockdowns. The noisy demonstration saw truckers and their supporters honking horns and making noise in defiance of burdensome restrictions placed on Canadians in the name of public health.

Ottawa residents Zexi Li and Geoffrey Delaney, along with a local union and coffee retailer, then launched a massive class-action lawsuit against the protest organizers, participants and donors, seeking $290 million in damages.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which is defending the protesters, challenged the lawsuit in the Ontario Court of Appeal, arguing the court erred when it dismissed an anti-SLAPP motion brought forward by the JCCF.

That motion was dismissed, however, and the matter will now proceed.

On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, JCCF lawyer James Mason joined Ezra for a look at what this decision means and what happens next.

“Originally, this was a much smaller lawsuit,” James explained. “That has since ballooned, exploded, into a $290 million Frankenstein, engaging different classes of plaintiffs.”

A quirk to the lawsuit noted by James was that downtown Ottawa residents are now included, “except those who supported the Freedom Convoy.”

However, he was quick to note the Court of Appeal ruling was “a preliminary decision, it is not the final merit,” describing this as “the bottom of the first inning” in the case.

Ezra, recalling Zexi Li's testimony to the Public Order Emergency Commission, branded her a “political activist” and her lawyer, Paul Champ, “a radical lefty.”

Looking ahead to pending legal arguments, James suggested Li and Champ were overstepping their legal authority in the case, arguing that the Attorney General would have been the correct person to bring forward this kind of litigation — which also would likely include an injunction, not a punitive financial punishment.

“They're basically trying to police and enforce what happened,” he said.

“They're trying to do a private prosecution, really,” added Ezra.