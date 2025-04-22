324 left-wing candidates back Israel boycott

Over 300 Canadian federal election candidates have endorsed a controversial platform that includes an arms embargo against Israel, recognition of Palestinian statehood, and a boycott of Israeli settlements.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Green co-leaders Elizabeth May and Jonathan Pedneault were listed as supporters of the platform along with other incumbent MPs, reported the Jerusalem Post.

The Vote Palestine platform demands a two-way arms embargo against Israel, preventing Canadian defence firms from selling arms to Israel and the Canadian military from buying Israeli weapons.

Liberal candidates allegedly signed a pledge to cease arms transfers to Israel after Parliament passed a non-binding motion to do so last March.

On April 8, in response to a protester shouting, “There’s a genocide happening in Gaza,” Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was “aware; that’s why we have an arms embargo.” Carney later retracted his acknowledgment of a supposed genocide in Gaza.

The platform urges Canada to recognize a Palestinian state and maintain funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre suggested defunding UNRWA, which Singh called "disgusting".

The Vote Palestine platform also calls for Canada to adopt an anti-racism strategy that recognizes “anti-Palestinian racism” and to protect the rights of pro-Palestine protesters.

Initiating endorsers included the Palestinian Youth Movement, Independent Jewish Voices, and the Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council, which used the platform to endorse candidates under its MuslimsVote initiative.

Here's a list of 29 Canadian MPs who don't want Israel to defend itself from TERRORlSTS who vow to obliterate it.



Remember their names. pic.twitter.com/73HNKW1E5U — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) March 19, 2025

The pledge, drafted by the anti-Israel coalition, followed Singh's 2023 accusation of Israel committing genocide against Palestinians, which sparked outrage among Conservative MPs.

Other NDP and Liberal MPs also expressed support for Palestine, leading to Canada abandoning its pro-Israel policy and recognizing a two-state solution. The Trudeau government even threatened to arrest Israel's prime minister following an International Criminal Court warrant.

Then-prime minister Justin Trudeau spoke to Netanyahu on December 12, 2023, supporting a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and a two-state solution.

In 2024, Liberal and NDP MPs passed motions supporting Palestinian statehood. Mélanie Joly, Foreign Affairs Minister, stated that Liberal policy wouldn't be altered by an opposition motion.

Poilievre rips Carney's Liberals for dividing Canadians and presiding over a massive increase in violent antisemitism.



The Conservative leader pledges to impose such harsh penalties for hate-based vandalism that "there will never be again some punk thinking even once about… pic.twitter.com/j0lTbJjUd3 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 14, 2025

B'nai B'rith's Annual Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents reported 6,219 incidents in 2023, the most ever recorded. Jewish institutions were targeted with gunfire, bomb threats, and antisemitic rallies.

“Damage done to Canada’s Jewish community has been undeniable,” said the Annual Audit. Antisemitic incidents increased by 124.6% between 2022 and 2024.

B'nai Brith reported anti-Israel protesters defied a court order while chanting antisemitic slogans outside a Montreal synagogue and cited two firebombings at Congregation Beth Tikvah since October 7, 2023.

Canadian media are blamed for spreading “terrorist propaganda” and increasing antisemitism, especially after the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. CBC is also criticized for biased coverage, which alienated Canadian Jews.

“The atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023, opened deep fissures in Canadian society,” B’nai B’rith director of research and advocacy Richard Robertson said in an April 7 news release. “The subsequent rise in antisemitism has exposed a disturbing undercurrent of Jew-hatred driven by a virulent, radicalized minority.”

Dozens of Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, following the terrorist attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals. Eight dual Canadian citizens were among the deceased.