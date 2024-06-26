60 year-old-man charged with sexual assault at public pool in Toronto

Toronto Police Service

Atayab Siddiqi, a 60-year-old man believed to be employed at a Toronto addictions treatment centre has been arrested and is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl at a community swimming pool.

The Renascent Treatment Centre, where the suspect is believed to be employed, is a Toronto-based addiction and mental health centre that works with vulnerable people.

News Release - Sexual Assault Alert, Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West, Man Arrestedhttps://t.co/Or8AlnCrbo pic.twitter.com/sySGZWm8Kh — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 25, 2024

Police believe there may be more victims.

The incident happened at 5 pm last Tuesday at an unnamed swimming facility near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

A 10-year-old girl was swimming in the poll when the suspect swam towards her and sexually assaulted her, police say.

Siddiqi was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He is described as being 5'4", 121 lbs., with brown eyes and a shaved head. A LinkedIn account of a man with a similar name that bares a striking resemblance to the suspect states that he has worked at the Renascent Treatment Centre since 2019.

Siddiqi's profile also indicates that he worked as a Communications Officer for the Ministry of Citizenship and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure from August 2002 to April 2003 and August 2005 to April 2006, respectively.

The suspect attended court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre, 2201 Finch Avenue West, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 10 a.m., police said in a memo. It is unclear whether the suspect was released on bail.

Rebel News reached out to the Toronto Police Service for more information on Siddiqui's background and whether he was being held for trial.

TPS confirmed that the suspect is a resident of Toronto but neither confirmed nor denied Siddiqi's employment or whether he had been released on bail.

Rebel News has also reached out to the Renascent Treatment Centre, the possible employer for the suspect, to confirm whether the suspect works as an addiction and mental health relief counsellor, as is described on LinkedIn.