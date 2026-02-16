7 reasons why the investigation into the Toronto Police corruption scandal stinks

The Toronto Police Service is embroiled in a shocking corruption scandal. Several Toronto officers were apparently reimagining themselves as gangsters, taking part in serious criminal acts ranging from fraud and theft to conspiracy to commit murder.

When news broke last week, Canadians were promised transparency. They were promised accountability. They were promised an unbiased investigation.

Yet what have we received so far? Censorship. A lack of transparency. A lack of accountability. And an investigation that is incestuous in nature.

Let’s begin at the beginning of this fiasco.

The investigation into certain members of the Toronto Police Service, dubbed Project South, began last summer and was carried out by the York Regional Police Service.

Much evidence was gathered, and at first blush, a lot of it seems damning. Initially, seven active Toronto Police officers and one retired officer were criminally charged. In recent days, additional officers allegedly connected to the scandal have been suspended.

But when news of this shocking corruption scandal broke, the way it played out was baffling.

Here are the top seven reasons why this investigation stinks:

1. First, why did York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween reach out to his Toronto counterpart, Chief Myron Demkiw, in the first place? Given the scope of this scandal and given that some sources expect that as many as 30 more police officers might be charged in the days ahead, why tip off the chief? Forgive me for being impolite, but how do we even know Chief Demkiw isn’t involved? I think that by tipping off Demkiw, MacSween put him in a conflict of interest. And what was the logic process here? If police were tipped off that there was ongoing theft being committed at a warehouse, would the investigator contact the general manager at the warehouse? What I’m getting at is, what if the warehouse’s GM was in on the racket too? Why should anyone assume Demkiw is squeaky clean?

2. Last week, York Regional Police staged a press conference at its Aurora headquarters. And who was at that presser? Chief Demkiw! What was he doing there? If I were Chief MacSween, I would’ve told Demkiw that he could do his own presser downtown. And why did the two chiefs spend so much time congratulating one another? That was weird.

3. Why were the chiefs wearing bulletproof vests as opposed to their ceremonial uniforms? Was this a PR optic suggesting the chiefs are rolling up their sleeves and getting down to business? Or given that some of the rogue cops out there were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, were the chiefs exercising an abundance of caution that there could be a sniper in the room? If that’s the case for the body armour, then that’s truly scary.

4. Speaking of that presser, the ongoing theme was all about accountability and transparency and restoring public trust. Really? So, what happened when Rebel News showed up? Well, we were essentially told that only government-funded and government-approved journalists were allowed to attend. In fact, not only were we given the bum’s rush, but we were actually threatened with arrest if we did not leave the premises!

5. As for the substance of the presser, truly notable was what wasn’t said by Chief Demkiw. He did not say, “the buck stops here.” He offered no mea culpas. Maybe Elton John is right: sorry seems to be the hardest word, because Demkiw did not say the S-word. He did not even say he was embarrassed – and he should feel embarrassed. But most importantly, Chief Demkiw did not tender his resignation. And there is much to justify Demkiw stepping down. Like the fact that Toronto is enduring its worst crimewave in the city’s history. For more than two years now, Demkiw has turned a blind eye to violent pro-Hamas thugs demonstrating in the streets while having his officers arrest peaceful counterdemonstrators and members of the independent press. And now comes the cherry on this sordid sundae: a massive corruption scandal that worsens with every passing day. Alas, apparently, the chief loves his $400,000 salary more than doing the right thing.

6. The solution presented to get to the bottom of things regarding this scandal was to call in Canada’s first Inspector of Policing, Ryan Teschner. Who's that? Surely this is not the same Ryan Teschner who was once a coworker of Myron Demkiw? Surely this is not the same Ryan Teschner who is allegedly a personal friend of Myron Demkiw? Surely this is not the same Ryan Teschner who attended the chief’s swearing-in ceremony a few years ago? The answer is yes, yes, and yes. Bottom line: Teschner is way too close to the chief to ensure impartiality.

7. Lastly, let us not forget that the Project South probe is or was all about investigating the Toronto Police Service. Several Toronto cops face criminal charges, or they’ve been suspended. Can someone kindly explain to me how it is that the Toronto Police Service somehow has a role in this investigation? This is far worse than a matter of cops investigating cops. This reeks of a cover-up. And the police say they are committed to restoring public trust? Good luck with that mandate…

Feel free to add your voice to the chorus demanding that Demkiw must resign by visiting FireTheChief.com.