'2020 Rioters Destroyed Livelihoods': Julio Rosas at the Student Action Summit

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News traveled to Tampa, FL during the weekend to attend the Student Action Summit, an event hosted every year by Turning Point USA to help promote conservative values to college students and allow them to network with like-minded students and organizations.

Rebel reporters spoke to many key TPUSA figures, U.S. politicians, and high-profile journalists. Rebel had an exclusive interview with Julio Rosas, senior writer for Townhall Media.

Rosas talked about his experience reporting on the 2020 riots that devastated the U.S. and the accounts that he wrote in his recently published book Fiery But Mostly Peaceful: The 2020 Riots and the Gaslighting of America.

"Unfortunately a lot of the people who were on the pro-rioting side, they were trying to minimalize their (the victims) plight because they say if they're a business owner, 'They have insurance. It's just a building. Who cares?' But these are people's livelihoods that were, in some cases, completely destroyed."

Rosas also spoke about his reporting on the U.S. southern border and the worsening conditions due to an increase in human and narcotics trafficking. "It was just startling to see over 200 people illegally cross the border in one area within the span of 2, 3, 4 hours. Today, we're getting groups of 500. It's insane how it's gotten worse, and it's not slowing down." Rosas told Rebel News.