'A tsunami': Former mainstream media 'fact-checker' warns of 'anti-feminist' resurgence

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to former mainstream media 'fact-checker' Rachel Gilmore's testimony in the House of Commons Standing Committee on the Status of Women.

Gilmore, who worked briefly as CTV's election fact-checker, warned about the dangers of boys and young men embracing an 'anti-feminist ideology' while speaking at the committee in Ottawa on Monday.

"They're saying and doing these things in classrooms. But they're going to grow up, and they're going to bring these ideologies into the broader world," she said.

Gilmore went on: "That's why I'm so glad that you're studying this issue of anti-feminist ideology, as thanks to a confluence of factors, including the advent of social media, incompetent moderation from tech giants, and manosphere influencers' creation of soft entry points for a more radical ideology, academics I've spoken to have said that anti-feminist ideology is experiencing a resurgence, because unfortunately it's nothing new."

Lise condemned Gilmore's statement, noting some teachers may not understand or appreciate the regular behaviour of young boys.

"What we are seeing is the predictable result of little boys who have had enough. We need to let little boys grow up in a natural, non-oppressive, non-progressive, [non] feminist environment," she said.

"And the second we start to honour little boys for being little boys, these problems will fix themselves down the line," she continued.

Sheila also chimed in, remarking that "we have too many people like Rachel Gilmore in education." The Rebel News chief reporter continued: "That's the problem, we're graduating too many of them into education and not enough regular dudes."

"And I realize, regular dudes can make more money doing regular dude work, physical work, the trades, whatever, but once we saw the switch get flipped in education — because there was a time when there were more men in education than women — that changed and then all of a sudden our boys became 'problems' to medicate," she added.

Gilmore previously faced backlash from conservatives who accused her of spreading unverified conspiracy theories about the 2021 anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.