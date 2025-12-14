‘BLOOD ON HIS HANDS’: Aussie PM faces backlash after Bondi terror attack

Anthony Albanese is facing mounting pressure over his government’s response to antisemitism after the deadly Bondi Beach terror attack, with Israeli officials and international figures issuing stark warnings to Australian leaders.

Welcome to Albo's Australia



Sign flying in Bondi pic.twitter.com/8BJNOlS9kr — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) December 15, 2025

The attack is believed to be the deadliest targeting Jewish civilians since Hamas militants killed 1200 people in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. In the aftermath, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly compared the Bondi violence to that massacre.

ISRAEL PM NETANYAHU SLAMS PM ALBANESE FOR BOTH WEAKNESS & INCITING ANTISEMITISM



He quotes from a strong letter sent to Albo a few months ago. He provided guidance and warnings ignored by the Labor govt. pic.twitter.com/WoY8np4m7E — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) December 14, 2025

“Three months ago I wrote to the Australian prime minister that your policy is pouring oil on the fire of anti-Semitism,” Netanyahu said.

“It encourages the Jew hatred now stalking your streets. anti-Semitism is a cancer. It spreads when leaders stay silent, and you must replace weakness with action.

A masterclass in weak, ineffectual leadership



He could not be more disingenuous if he tried



Albo needs to stop hiding behind “taking advice” and actually be a leader pic.twitter.com/AEokVaw58B — Katherine Deves Morgan 🇦🇺🚺 (@Katherine_deves) December 14, 2025

“Something terrible happened there today: cold-blooded murder.”

Speaking in Sydney after laying flowers at the Bondi Pavillon, Anthony Albanese declined to directly address Israel’s criticism but said Australians must stand together.

This was the last time a Pakistani Muslim came to ‘protest’ in Bondi.



The warning signs have been blaring for two years, but the government was too busy appeasing its voter base to act.



pic.twitter.com/URaC0gQWCc — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 14, 2025

“So, we stand with them. We stand against anti-Semitism. We will do whatever is necessary to stamp it out ... antisemitism is a scourge. It’s been around for a long period of time. We need to do whatever we can to stamp it out.”

It’s too late Albo https://t.co/nXhEv83yP9 — Danica De Giorgio (@DanicaDeGiorgio) December 14, 2025

Sixteen people were killed and around 40 injured, with multiple victims undergoing treatment and surgery in Sydney hospitals.

Israel’s deputy foreign minister Sharran Haskel warned earlier that rising antisemitism “would end in blood”.

“For two years, Islamist extremists have openly targeted Jews in Australia – through hate marches, incitement, and intimidation – while the government has responded with weak statements instead of action,” he said.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said the shooting was the result of “the anti-Semitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years”.

“The Australian government, which received countless warning signs, must come to its senses,” he wrote.

Immigrants just committed a terrorist attack on Australian soil in Bondi, Sydney. Mass migration did this. Albo did this. Everyone who voted for Labor did this.



Australians died because of the evil that is mass migration.



Their blood is on the Prime Minister's hands. Albanese… pic.twitter.com/JNsQfuoE2n — Malachi Brogden Hearne 🇦🇺 (@MalachiAUS) December 14, 2025

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham also criticised Western governments.

“You let your people down,” he said.

“To every Western government who has recognised a Palestinian state, you’re rewarding killing Jews,” Graham told Fox News.

“It’s the most irresponsible decision I can imagine. What state are you recognising? Is it controlled by Hamas? What are you recognising here? When you kill Jews, you get a state? You’re going to get more killing of Jews.”

☠️ HAMAS Statement-

Bondi Islamic Massacre.



“We welcome the blessed attack in Australia. It was a major and inspiring event that strengthens the resistance worldwide.”



I NEVER want to see another Palestine or Islamic Flag in Australia EVER again 😡



Albo facilitated today’s… pic.twitter.com/vkM9N5RXrg — Lozzy B 🇦🇺𝕏 (@TruthFairy131) December 14, 2025

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry went further, stating the “blood of the victims is on the hands of the Australian government”.

“This reckless policy has direct consequences at home within Australia itself,” the ministry said.

“The Australian government is doing everything in its power to ensure that Australian Jews cannot live safely, peacefully, and securely as Jews in their own country.”