‘BLOOD ON HIS HANDS’: Aussie PM faces backlash after Bondi terror attack

International leaders and critics have condemned Australia’s response following the deadly Bondi Beach terror attack.

Anthony Albanese is facing mounting pressure over his government’s response to antisemitism after the deadly Bondi Beach terror attack, with Israeli officials and international figures issuing stark warnings to Australian leaders.

The attack is believed to be the deadliest targeting Jewish civilians since Hamas militants killed 1200 people in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. In the aftermath, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly compared the Bondi violence to that massacre.

“Three months ago I wrote to the Australian prime minister that your policy is pouring oil on the fire of anti-Semitism,” Netanyahu said.

“It encourages the Jew hatred now stalking your streets. anti-Semitism is a cancer. It spreads when leaders stay silent, and you must replace weakness with action.

“Something terrible happened there today: cold-blooded murder.”

Speaking in Sydney after laying flowers at the Bondi Pavillon, Anthony Albanese declined to directly address Israel’s criticism but said Australians must stand together.

“So, we stand with them. We stand against anti-Semitism. We will do whatever is necessary to stamp it out ... antisemitism is a scourge. It’s been around for a long period of time. We need to do whatever we can to stamp it out.”

Sixteen people were killed and around 40 injured, with multiple victims undergoing treatment and surgery in Sydney hospitals.

Israel’s deputy foreign minister Sharran Haskel warned earlier that rising antisemitism “would end in blood”.

“For two years, Islamist extremists have openly targeted Jews in Australia – through hate marches, incitement, and intimidation – while the government has responded with weak statements instead of action,” he said.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said the shooting was the result of “the anti-Semitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years”.

“The Australian government, which received countless warning signs, must come to its senses,” he wrote.

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham also criticised Western governments.

“You let your people down,” he said.

“To every Western government who has recognised a Palestinian state, you’re rewarding killing Jews,” Graham told Fox News.

“It’s the most irresponsible decision I can imagine. What state are you recognising? Is it controlled by Hamas? What are you recognising here? When you kill Jews, you get a state? You’re going to get more killing of Jews.”

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry went further, stating the “blood of the victims is on the hands of the Australian government”.

“This reckless policy has direct consequences at home within Australia itself,” the ministry said.

“The Australian government is doing everything in its power to ensure that Australian Jews cannot live safely, peacefully, and securely as Jews in their own country.”

