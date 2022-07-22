Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis calls Tamara Lich a ‘freedom fighter’
‘I think it's very important that the right to protest is unfettered and unencumbered,’ the Conservative leadership candidate told Rebel News.
Dr. Leslyn Lewis made an appearance Thursday night in Toronto to speak with her supporters as she continues her run in the Conservative leadership race to one day potentially become the next Prime Minister.
Rebel News asked Lewis what she thought of Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich remaining in prison, and if she is concerned about the state of civil liberties in Canada.
Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis calls Tamara Lich a ‘freedom fighter.’— Tabitha 💀 (@tabithapeters05) July 22, 2022
Full Report: https://t.co/bhuSUYvPXT@RebelNewsOnline @RebelNews_CA pic.twitter.com/11m0P0miMt
Here's what Dr. Lewis said:
Absolutely, I'm concerned about civil liberties. I'm a lawyer, so these things are very important to me.
And the truth of the matter is, complete confession — I have not seen Tamara's bail papers. I don't know what her terms of the bail were. And I haven't read the case to see what the alleged breaches. What I do say is I see her as someone who's a freedom fighter.
I think it's very important that the right to protest is unfettered and unencumbered.
And we need to know that the fact that you have to ask that question shows a distrust that we have in our government and our democracy. Because a question like that should be asked in a dictatorship society.
People should wonder whether or not she's getting a fair trial, but when we saw that in her first case, the person who presided over her case was a former Liberal candidate, and that judge did not recluse itself.
Of course, people are going to have distrust in the system. So I do believe that the next leader will have to restore faith in our democracy, and I intend to do that.
Check out our twitter thread throughout the night at Dr. Lewis' event:
Here at the @LeslynLewis leadership event taking place in Toronto with my colleague, @tabithapeters05.— Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 22, 2022
Very strong speech, where she denounces globalism and puts Canada 🇨🇦 first.
Video 🧵coming here.
See her full report coming at https://t.co/TOCsTWu2l6 pic.twitter.com/DQ1INHQVGZ
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.