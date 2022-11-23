Convoy lawyers blocked from calling suspected Nazi flag bearer

Twitter

Lawyers acting for anti-mandate convoy protest, which demonstrated in the streets of the nation's capital in late January through to mid-February, were denied a motion to unredacted documents not protected by cabinet confidentiality.

WATCH: Convoy lawyer Keith Wilson calls for Commissioner Rouleau to release unlawfully redacted documents from the Government of Canada. This was after his co-council was removed from the room for asking for the same disclosure.



More: https://t.co/aITJqH3UGQ pic.twitter.com/ompa7Uy9Ot — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 22, 2022

"I conclude that this is, in essence, a fishing expedition," wrote Rouleau in his 12-page decision.

The lawyers were also blocked from calling four further witnesses to testify at the Public Order Emergency Commission, including Brian Fox of communications firm Enterprise Canada, whom convoy lawyer Brandon Miller named as a potential bearer of the Nazi flag seen at Parliament Hill on January 29.

RAW: Head of CSIS cross-examined by Freedom Convoy lawyer Brendan Millerhttps://t.co/eSllSA9H4o — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 21, 2022

Convoy lawyers also wanted to call Alex Cohen, a public safety communications staffer implicated in text messages as leaking disinformation about extremists in the convoy to Trudeau-friendly journalists.

TENSE EXCHANGE: Freedom Convoy lawyer Brendan Miller presses Commissioner Rouleau to subpoena Alex Cohen, a communications staffer under Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.



MORE: https://t.co/aITJqH3UGQ pic.twitter.com/B9mJwIuCrW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 22, 2022

Convoy lawyers also wanted to call a member of the public whose sworn affidavit indicates he would identify Fox, and a freelance photographer, David Chan, who took the photo of the flag that was widely circulated by the media.

Enterprise Canada denies all allegations against Brian Fox.

Today, an entirely unsubstantiated and deeply offensive accusation was made against Enterprise Canada principal Brian Fox.



There is no truth to this absurd and despicable accusation.



Full statement: https://t.co/PB5I9vTq37 pic.twitter.com/HvHmBfBvUy — Enterprise (@EntCanada) November 21, 2022

The hearing, which began October 13, is in the final week with senior cabinet ministers and the Prime Minister set to give evidence about the use of the Emergencies Act to end the protests in Ottawa and adjacent gatherings in other locations across the country.

This video was recorded on February 17th, 2022, everything remained peaceful until the very end when police moved in.



I don't think they had a reason to invoke the Emergency Act, previously enacted for WW1 & WW2.



The day after, officers cracked down and dismantled the convoy. pic.twitter.com/20fsedewtn — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 28, 2022

