Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives win big Thursday night

As expected, Mr. Ford will continue on as Ontario's premier for at least another four years after winning the election convincingly.

Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives win big Thursday night
The Canadian Press / ﻿Nathan Denette﻿
Remove Ads

Although election enthusiasm was low, with a rock bottom 40% voter turnout at the polls, the PCs locked in 83 seats, up from the 76 the party won in 2018. The turnout in the 2018 election that launched Ford into power was 57%.

The New Democrats, winning 31 seats, enough to form official opposition, lost their longtime leader, Andrea Horwath before the night was done.

The night was a disaster for the Ontario Liberals. Leader Steven Del Duca failed to win his own seat in Vaughan-Woodbridge, losing the second election in a row to incumbent PC candidate Michael Tibollo who bested Del Duca by nearly 4000 votes. Del Duca immediately stepped down as leader. Late polling suggested the Liberals were expected to do much better than the one-seat gain from 2018's election catastrophe that left the party with just 7 seats.

The PCs Brian Riddell took back Cambridge - a riding formerly held by the one New Blue party candidate Belinda Karahalios. She won the seat for the PCs in 2018 but was booted from caucus for voting against Bill 195 which gave the Ontario government to keep some of the power granted to it by the emergency measures act.

Karahalios finished fourth.

In the shock of the night, Independent candidate Bobbi Ann Brady took Haldimand-Norfolk.

Brady is the former executive assistant to the riding's previous MPP, Progressive Conservative Toby Barrett who held the riding for 8 terms. Barrett campaigned against the PC candidate and current Haldiman mayor Ken Hewitt on Brady's behalf.

She won with 35% of the vote.

Doug Ford’s nephew, Michael Ford, a former Toronto city councillor won a seat of his own in York South-Weston for the PCs

Ontario Canada Doug Ford Ontario PC Party
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Store Redirect

BE A REBEL

Shop Now!

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.