'eKaren' called out yet again after calling Trump a 'misinformation superspreader'

Sign the petition: SACK E-KAREN NOW! Australia's eSafety Commissioner has to go! We are calling upon the government to immediately remove Julie Inman Grant from her position. 11,771 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure By Avi Yemini Sign up for Rebel News Australia! Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story! Sign Up

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, has come under fire for labelling Donald Trump a "superspreader" of misinformation during an official speech at Government House in Sydney. Addressing the Royal Society of NSW, Ms Inman Grant criticised Trump for his online conduct during his presidency.

However, just a few weeks ago Inman Grant herself was slammed over her use of misinformation, exaggerating Indigenous Voice referendum abuse numbers and overstating the rise in online abuse against Indigenous Australians.

Almost 12,000 people have now signed a Rebel News petition calling for Inman Grant's resignation from the eSafety Commissioner's office due to her highly-politicised overreach, which represents a grave threat to freedom of speech and sets a dangerous precedent for government control over the internet.

"During his presidency, Donald Trump not only savagely abused foes online with impunity, but was identified as a major superspreader of mis- and dis-information,” she claimed. She also noted that despite this, major platforms did not suspend him, citing "exceptions for public figures."

John Storey, Director of Law and Policy at the Institute of Public Affairs, condemned Inman Grant’s remarks, asserting that her role demands impartiality.

"It’s inappropriate for any public servant to be as vocal as she has in making partisan political comments,” Storey said, stressing the necessity for neutrality, especially for the eSafety Commissioner.

Wannabe Fascist eSafety boss launches ‘partisan’ attack labelling Donald Trump a misinformation ‘superspreader’ https://t.co/Q2XlX89Lpw — Jefferson Ross (@Jeffers48227401) July 25, 2024

In her address, Inman Grant also criticised social media platforms for their handling of "anti-vax Covid misinformation" and connected an assassination attempt on Trump to a "surge in online misinformation."

"The unhinged fringe and conspiracy theorists spun mistruths more quickly than the government and journalists could uncover and report the facts,” she said.

Australia's eSafety Commissioner is attempting to set and control the approved narrative as much as any chief propogandist, for any of history's worst authoritarian regimes.



She likely has a poster on her wall reading "WWJGD?" pic.twitter.com/w3KVs25ByO — Ben Robson (@brobson_politic) July 22, 2024

The eSafety Commission later ran damage control, stating that while the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) is the regulator for misinformation, this does not prevent the Commissioner from expressing views on online harms.

THREAD🧵- A quick update on @celinevmachine_ v eSafety Commissioner.



We have now received a much awaited response. Unfortunately, it continues our surreal interaction with their office. pic.twitter.com/WnOUfjTrsr — Free Speech Union of Australia (@FSUofAustralia) July 25, 2024

Storey argued that Inman Grant has broadened the definition of harm to include misinformation, stating:

"If you push it far enough, protecting against harm means disinformation." He questioned her credentials and neutrality, suggesting her activist background influences her public remarks.

Inman Grant has previously drawn international attention, notably for her legal confrontation with Elon Musk and her comments on the Voice to Parliament referendum.