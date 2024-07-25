'eKaren' called out yet again after calling Trump a 'misinformation superspreader'
Australia's contentious eSafety Commissioner faces backlash over biased comments and expressing 'inappropriate' partisan views.
Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, has come under fire for labelling Donald Trump a "superspreader" of misinformation during an official speech at Government House in Sydney. Addressing the Royal Society of NSW, Ms Inman Grant criticised Trump for his online conduct during his presidency.
However, just a few weeks ago Inman Grant herself was slammed over her use of misinformation, exaggerating Indigenous Voice referendum abuse numbers and overstating the rise in online abuse against Indigenous Australians.
Almost 12,000 people have now signed a Rebel News petition calling for Inman Grant's resignation from the eSafety Commissioner's office due to her highly-politicised overreach, which represents a grave threat to freedom of speech and sets a dangerous precedent for government control over the internet.
"During his presidency, Donald Trump not only savagely abused foes online with impunity, but was identified as a major superspreader of mis- and dis-information,” she claimed. She also noted that despite this, major platforms did not suspend him, citing "exceptions for public figures."
John Storey, Director of Law and Policy at the Institute of Public Affairs, condemned Inman Grant’s remarks, asserting that her role demands impartiality.
"It’s inappropriate for any public servant to be as vocal as she has in making partisan political comments,” Storey said, stressing the necessity for neutrality, especially for the eSafety Commissioner.
In her address, Inman Grant also criticised social media platforms for their handling of "anti-vax Covid misinformation" and connected an assassination attempt on Trump to a "surge in online misinformation."
"The unhinged fringe and conspiracy theorists spun mistruths more quickly than the government and journalists could uncover and report the facts,” she said.
The eSafety Commission later ran damage control, stating that while the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) is the regulator for misinformation, this does not prevent the Commissioner from expressing views on online harms.
Storey argued that Inman Grant has broadened the definition of harm to include misinformation, stating:
"If you push it far enough, protecting against harm means disinformation." He questioned her credentials and neutrality, suggesting her activist background influences her public remarks.
Inman Grant has previously drawn international attention, notably for her legal confrontation with Elon Musk and her comments on the Voice to Parliament referendum.
