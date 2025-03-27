'Fire the Board!': Privacy Commissioner exposes Regina Public Schools’ plot against parents

The Office of the Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner has just dropped a bombshell—a scathing 73-page report that exposes what many Regina parents have long suspected: Regina Public Schools is actively working against families, not with them.

And I should know. I’m Lise Merle, a mother of four with kids in the system—and I’m the one who filed the Access to Information request that sparked this investigation.

What the Commissioner uncovered is nothing short of shocking. Regina Public Schools tried to bury my request by slapping me with a $29,270 fee—a clear attempt to dodge transparency and accountability.

What were they so desperate to hide?

The Smoking Gun Email: Colluding With Activists to Undermine Parents

One of the most damning pieces of evidence is an internal email from August 29, 2023. In it, Kyla Christiansen, a Regina Public Schools employee in the DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) office, boasts about her collaboration with:

Dr. James McNinch , a former Dean of Education at the University of Regina,

And most disturbingly, Pastor Carla Blakely, a radical gender-affirming United Church minister and the wife of NDP MLA Brent Blakely.

Blakely, whose denomination marches in Pride parades, blesses euthanasia, and even ordains atheist ministers, was brought in to strategize against parents who might resist the division’s radical gender policies.

This isn’t inclusion—it’s coercion. It’s anti-parent. It’s ideological colonization masquerading as education.

READ THE EMAIL EXCERPT:

“I work with Dr McNinch (former Dena of Ed at UofR) and Pastor Carla Blakely (forst affirming church in Regina) quite closely as we support school divisions and communities in their DEI work. Some of our work is strategizing about 'parental pushback.' Do you want to meet the three of us?"

Pushback? You mean concerned moms and dads who don’t want their kids ideologically indoctrinated behind their backs?

What Exactly Is “Pushback” to Regina Public Schools?

Are they blackballing parents from volunteering?

Are they punishing students based on their parents’ beliefs?

Are they hiding things from families under the guise of “inclusion”?

Whatever the answer, one thing’s clear: Regina Public Schools was plotting to sideline parents from their children’s education.

This isn’t just unethical—it’s likely illegal.

Violation After Violation: Here’s What the Law Says

🔹 Charter of Rights and Freedoms – Section 7: Parents have a protected right to raise their children according to their own values. Regina Public Schools violated this by pushing radical ideology without consent.

🔹 Saskatchewan Human Rights Code: Discrimination based on family status is illegal. Targeting dissenting parents for their beliefs violates that law.

🔹 Saskatchewan Education Act – Section 141: Boards must act in students’ and families’ best interests. Secret DEI alliances with activist pastors don’t qualify.

🔹 SSBA Governance Handbook: Sections 3.2, 4.1, and 5.3 demand transparency, respect, and meaningful parent consultation—not backroom scheming.

Privacy Commissioner’s Verdict: “Reckless,” “Deemed Refusal,” and a Big Win for Parents

The school board tried to claim my request was “complex,” justifying their outrageous $29,270 fee. The Commissioner wasn’t buying it.

He ruled that the division’s delay was unjustified, nullified the fee, and ordered them to release the records—for free.

Oh, and they tried to hide 1,578 pages behind bogus claims of solicitor-client privilege. The Commissioner rejected that, too.

This wasn’t just bad governance. This was a deliberate cover-up.

Time to Act: Fire the School Board

This is no longer about one email, one fee estimate, or one parent.

This is about a rogue school board that has lost the trust of the public and betrayed the very families it’s supposed to serve.

It’s time for Education Minister Everett Hindley to step in and dissolve Regina Public Schools.

Because if we don’t demand action now, this kind of radical DEI rot will spread across the province.

SIGN THE PETITION: FireTheSchoolBoard.com

Send a clear message to the Saskatchewan government: Parental rights matter. Secrecy, scheming, and indoctrination have no place in our classrooms.

We need transparency. We need accountability. We need the board gone.

Stay tuned as we release the thousands of pages Regina Public Schools tried to hide—and continue exposing this ideological takeover of our education system.

This fight is just beginning.