First Lady Casey DeSantis Kicks Off Annual Florida Python Challenge

Republican Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis held a press conference on August 5 at the Everglades Airboat Expeditions in Miami, Florida to commemorate the Florida Python Challenge.

The Florida Python Challenge is a yearly event where people from across the state gather to help eliminate the Burmese pythons in the Everglades. These pythons are an invasive species and are causing environmental harm to the ecosystem of the Everglades.

The event began at 8:00 a.m. on August 5, 2022 and ends at 5 p.m. on August 14, 2022. Cash prizes during the competition can be given due to different activities, from the largest Burmese Python removed to the most amount of pythons removed from the Everglades.

Lady DeSantis discussed how the Governor's office has been working hard to ensure the preservation of wildlife in the state and has passed budgets and policies to ensure that, "As we see so many people from around the country flocking to freedom in Florida, we want to preserve the wildlife. So, that has been priority of both of us." First Lady DeSantis stated at the conference. She also assured the commitment to the state's natural ecosystem by stating, "From that first day in office to where we are today, it is our commitment that want to ensure that we leave Florida better to our children and better to God than we found it."