'High risk offender' Darren Scott Ray released on a three-day unescorted pass in Durham Region. Why?

Perhaps it’s only fitting that Durham Region’s headquarters in Whitby, Ont., boasts a $1 million revolving door. Because apparently the Canadian justice system loves the idea of a revolving door, too. Murderers who should be rotting in their cells are increasingly being allowed into the general population completely unescorted. It’s gross. And it’s dangerous.

The latest egregious example: the Durham Regional Police Service is advising the public that a “high-risk offender” convicted of first-degree murder has been given a three-day unescorted pass into the community.

Darren Scott Ray was released on a 72-hour unescorted temporary absence (UTA) permit on Monday.

Please note that Ray is currently serving a life-sentence for first-degree murder. This monster murdered a 14-year-old boy in 1987.

The only other tangible information available is that Ray is living in Oshawa.

Police note Ray has a history of serious criminal convictions and “poses a significant risk” to the community.

Stated the police: “Police are asking the public to stay vigilant and remain aware of your surroundings.”

Durham police say officers will “continue to monitor” Ray’s whereabouts and activities.

During his unaccompanied release, Ray is bound by a number of conditions that prohibit him from being around children, to remain in Durham Region, and to not have weapons, drugs, or alcohol.

We have absolute confidence that this killer will fully abide by these conditions…

Yet the question arises: how does a convicted murderer who still poses as a significant threat to the community get released in the first place?

Alas, Public Safety Canada refuses to comment on Ray. Apparently, even a child killer is entitled to his privacy.

Madness…

We interviewed Pickering city councillor Lisa Robinson regarding the Ray matter (Pickering is situated in Durham Region.) Robinson, like the vast majority of Canadians, is infuriated and appalled that a dangerous offender is now walking around the region unescorted.

However, perhaps there is a temporary solution regarding Ray’s release: namely, Durham Regional Police was in the news recently for its acquisition of a military-grade drone. Maybe the police could employ this drone to monitor Ray 24/7?

Of course, there’s also a long-term solution for Ray and his ilk. Which is this: let’s make capital punishment great again.