'I care about you guys being free' Sean Strickland stands up for Canadian fans

Source: ufc.com

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland continued his thoughts on Canada when asked during the UFC 297 pre-fight press conference late afternoon January 18, after creating international headlines the day before.

He was asked by a reporter in the first question of the night:

“You said a lot of things about Canada… What does it feel like to be a hero to these people?” in reference to his comments the day before that went viral online with fans and political commentators in support.

UFC Champion, Sean Strickland at his second press conference in Toronto after slamming gender ideology, Canadian media and Trudeau:



"this is what the media doesn't understand... I care about you guys being free, I care about you guys having freedom of speech."



Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/yv19WJvuuF — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) January 18, 2024

The UFC Champion reflected for a second, responding again with his true heartfelt response.

“You know, man. Well, let me let me tell you, let me tell you let me tell you guys something. And this is what the media doesn't understand when it comes to me and you guys, and Australian fans.”

Strickland called out the 'tyrannical' Australian government for their pandemic restrictions back in September 2023 at the Sydney UFC 293, mentioning one particular case where a pregnant mother was arrested in front of her kids by Victoria police in 2020.

Australian government "Sean's a bad person, we condemn his comments" Man I've never has a world government talk about me.. fuck yeah! BUT...



Also the Australian government pic.twitter.com/BX54MhRwKM — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) September 12, 2023

The UFC Champion continued:

”But when have you ever seen a UFC champion, George St-Pierre, or anybody else stick up for you fucking guys? I f**king do it. I do it. I am not chasing the Chinese checkmark of Nike.”

The controversial American athletic apparel has been attacked for the usage of sweatshop factories in indo-China from the 90s and early 2000s, and now benefiting from Chinese Uyghur forced labor in its products.

Recently the footwear company promoted gender ideology partnering with trans-activist Dylan Mulvaney which Caitlyn Jenner called out for being too “woke”.

“I don’t give a f**k about that. I care about you guys, I care about you guys being free, I care about you guys having freedom of speech. I give a f**k about you guys. I’ll tell you what, you guys are f**king awesome.”

The day prior, January 17, he threw verbal punches to several Canadian reporters where he called them out as a “COVID bank stealer,” in reference to the Trudeau Liberals freezing of peaceful protesters bank accounts who opposed their COVID restrictions preventing them from working or participating in activities where vaccine passports were mandatory.

He pressed them and also asked them back in response if they “were on board with that” and if they voted for Trudeau, alluding to them being communists. Finishing his thoughts when asked about his previous comments on LGBT issues.

"You elected Justin Trudeau. When he seized bank accounts, you're just f*ckin' pathetic," he said yesterday.

He ended his comments with a thank you for the Canadian fans, with one even rushing the stage to shake his hand afterwards. Together with Dana White, founder and CEO of UFC, he smiled with the crowd cheering as the fan is taken away by security, after making contact with Strickland.

“I cannot wait for me and this man to go to fucking war for you fucking guys.”