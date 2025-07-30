'I was groomed in school': Sarah’s detransition story

At just 15 years old, Sarah began publicly identifying as male after being introduced to the idea during a school presentation. A trans activist listed off common struggles that many teens face — such as depression, self-image issues, and not fitting in — while implying such feelings may mean you’re born in the wrong body. “Kids are very impressionable,” Sarah, who is now a young adult, told Rebel News. “If you don’t fit in, then this might be what you are and that’s what happened in my case.”

I decided to make a list of questions for Questioning Gender Dysphoria, questions I wish I had been asked or think maybe useful in a MtF case. (Most are still applicable vise-versa), but here! This be a long one, my dudes, and feel free to suggest some too. :> — Sarah 🦎 (@SarahElizHar) May 31, 2023

What followed was a rapid descent into gender dysphoria and the belief that medical transitioning was the cure. She soon was placed on testosterone and then at the young age of 18, underwent a double mastectomy and was handed a referral for bottom surgery just two weeks after that.

“I do feel like I was groomed in school. I do feel like I was groomed online as well,” she said. “They basically slapped a paper in my hand that was like, okay, this is for bottom surgery… I barely got out of having my chest removed.”

Sarah, who soon after her mastectomy realized that this wasn’t the life she wanted, now lives with the consequences of her hastened transition, including chronic nerve pain, permanent voice changes, and deep regret over irreversible decisions.

“I’ve got horrendous nerve pain… and I swell… I had to strain my voice to get it to sound remotely feminine… I can’t sing anymore.”

In today’s report Sarah also describes the affirming culture to medical transitioning. “There’s this whole thing going around where it’s like, either it’s transition or death — and that’s pushed into your head online. To every kid.”

As for what she wishes someone had said to her before all of this began?

“You’ve never even been a woman. You don’t know that you don’t want to be one,” Sarah said during my interview. “Don’t let society pressure you into any role,” and “prioritize mental health,” she added as advice for those who may be struggling with there identity like she was.