'Intersectional analysis' says wildfires impact Muslims and Indigenous people more than others

An “intersectional analysis” by the Liberal government argues that wildfires have a greater impact on Muslims and Indigenous people because of environmental racism perpetuated by Canada.

It also identifies colonialism as a factor, noting that the impact of evacuating First Nations' communities triggers them due to their history with residential schools.

The report delved extensively into how those who had “Indigenous identity” suffered more from the wildfires, True North reports.

“Indigenous communities disproportionately experience both adverse mental health and physical health outcomes due to wildfires,” wrote the Public Health Agency of Canada [PHAC]. “The impact of wildfires on Indigenous Peoples is influenced by colonialism and has forced many Indigenous Peoples to live in isolation or in communities that are isolated from the rest of society.”

PHAC highlighted concerns that evacuations from remote and northern Indigenous communities could trigger past traumas linked to the "Sixties Scoop," which refers to a period from the 1960s to the 1980s when thousands of Indigenous children were removed from their families by the government and placed into foster care or adopted by non-Indigenous families.

“Finally it was noted that the evacuation measures conducted in Indigenous communities served as traumatic reminders of being taken away to residential schools and/or the Sixties Scoop as some were forced onto buses and separated from family,” wrote PHAC.

The report said that wildfires cause something called “solastalgia” in Indigenous people, which it defines as a “form of mental or existential distress caused by environmental change.” Wildfires also need to be dealt with using “Indigenous knowledges” and recovery strategies, according to the report.

The report also said that Muslim evacuees are more often impacted, due to them facing a “lack of privacy when needing to stay in group-lodging facilities, a lack of appropriate clothes and food, and additional considerations for spirituality and prayer.”