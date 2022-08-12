Iqaluit is set to remove churches from tax exemptions

E-transfer (Canada):

A by-law is set to take effect in Iqaluit next year that is essentially going to remove churches from tax exemptions.

The Mayor of Iqaluit, Kenny Bell first stated that he was going to bring in a motion to make churches pay property taxes in July of 2019.

This decision was announced just weeks after hundreds of unmarked graves were reportedly found at a former residential school in Saskatchewan.

For those of you who don’t know, ground-penetrating radar specialists have allegedly discovered unmarked graves of indigenous children at former residential schools in Canada.

What this means is that churches will now have to apply for complete or partial tax exemption and this process will be determined by the city’s judgement on the “financial need” of the church and if any tax relief is granted.

With Iqaluit having a total population of 7500 people, Our Lady of the Assumption is the only Catholic Church in the city.

Why are all churches essentially being punished for the actions of people in the past that were financially supported by the Canadian government?

