'It hurts me': Native chief interrupts bridge renaming press conference

British Columbia's government has been carrying out a “First Nations cultural recognition program” — which has led to the renaming things like Vancouver's Trutch Street becoming šxʷməθkʷəy̓əmasəm Street and the Pattullo Bridge being changed to stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge.

During a press conference for the latter, Kwantlen Chief Marilyn Gabriel took over the podium when a reporter asked Transport Minister Mike Farnsworth a question about costs related to the building materials.

“It hurts me,” she interjected, “please keep those questions for a side press conference,” Chief Gabriel said, insisting people had gathered to “celebrate” the occasion.

Kwantlen Chief Marilyn Gabriel interrupts Minister Farnworth’s press conference to urge reporters to avoid questions that don’t "celebrate" stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge:



“It hurts me … You can talk to Mike any other day.” pic.twitter.com/be3c5hZKsB — Jarryd Jäger (@JarrydJaeger) December 8, 2025

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle were flabbergasted by the chief's long-winded interruption during what seemed like a routine political press conference.

“I can't even believe that,” said Sheila, adding Chief Gabriel “just sauntered up” and took control of the press conference while Farnsworth “stood there and took it.”

The “first mistake” was lowering the podium to make it easier for the chief to speak, said Lise. “That's permission,” suggested Sheila.

Keeping the podium at a height more suited for Minister Farnsworth, Lise said, might have kept the questions about the steel on track. Farnsworth “looked like we all look during a land acknowledgment,” she joked.

“His soul left his body,” added Sheila.