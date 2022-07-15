Farmer Rebellion: Dutch citizens say farmer protest movement is 'about all the people'

E-transfer (Canada):

"If we don't have farmers anymore who can produce our food, then financially it's going to be a problem. Everything is getting more expensive and so will food, and we will become dependent of other nations" one man told The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt.

Farmers in the Netherlands are staging mass protests and slow roll convoys across the country to protest the imposition of Dutch MP Mark Rutte's nitrogen emissions targets.

NOW: The convoy is leaving the village of Marum and headed towards the village of De Wilp, Netherlands.https://t.co/nqt9yGS8Ix pic.twitter.com/EKqvK7oJ9z — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 12, 2022

The targets may see farmers forced to cut fertilizer use, abandon land and cull livestock by 30-40%.

'The governments have been infiltrated,' was the way one man in the city's centre described the situation.



FULL REPORT from @KatieDaviscourt of @TPostMillennial: https://t.co/G1CC2IeJ7H pic.twitter.com/urRdXMyGFo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 12, 2022

Daviscourt and the Rebel News team of Lewis Brackpool and Lincoln Jay caught up with a tractor convoy rolling through the town of Marum, in Friesland, in the North of Holland.

The Dutch public has widely supported the farmers in their fight against the government.

As the convoy proceeds through the village, residents on every block have waved in support of the farmers.https://t.co/nqt9yGS8Ix pic.twitter.com/TOXMGf4A8p — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 12, 2022

The Dutch mainstream media are more concerned with covering the foreign journalists sent to cover the protests than with the actual protests and the farmer uprising.

WATCH: A Dutch farmer explains that international media is reporting more on their protests than their own mainstream media.



“It’s very strange...it looks like some of the media is controlled too.” https://t.co/EgqA22EZRo pic.twitter.com/VsaEdXNEPb — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 15, 2022

