Farmer Rebellion: Dutch citizens say farmer protest movement is 'about all the people'

The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt has been freelancing with the Rebel News team in the Netherlands reporting on the nationwide farmer protests.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 15, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

"If we don't have farmers anymore who can produce our food, then financially it's going to be a problem. Everything is getting more expensive and so will food, and we will become dependent of other nations" one man told The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt.

Farmers in the Netherlands are staging mass protests and slow roll convoys across the country to protest the imposition of Dutch MP Mark Rutte's nitrogen emissions targets.

The targets may see farmers forced to cut fertilizer use, abandon land and cull livestock by 30-40%.

Daviscourt and the Rebel News team of Lewis Brackpool and Lincoln Jay caught up with a tractor convoy rolling through the town of Marum, in Friesland, in the North of Holland.

The Dutch public has widely supported the farmers in their fight against the government.

The Dutch mainstream media are more concerned with covering the foreign journalists sent to cover the protests than with the actual protests and the farmer uprising.

To support our independent journalists as they do the work the Dutch mainstream largely refuses to do and to see all of their work, please visit www.FarmerRebellion.com

Netherlands News Analysis Dutch Farmer Rebellion
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.