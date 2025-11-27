'Pervert's paradise': Controversy ensues after Ontario rec centre opens changerooms to transgenders

Just when you thought that “transanity” couldn’t get any worse, guess what? It got worse.

Rebel News was tipped off by female patrons of the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre’s swimming pool. They told us that the Town of Oakville has gone out of its way to accommodate transgenders and non-binary people. And in doing so, the changeroom and shower facilities have become a pervert’s paradise.

Here’s the crux of the matter: ’twas ever thus that community centres had a male, female, and a separate family or all-gender changeroom. But not at the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre, which features a so-called universal changeroom and shower.

This has become problematic. While there are individual stalls that give people privacy for changing, some men choose to change outside the stalls, thereby purposely indecently exposing themselves.

It gets worse. The shower area has no stalls at all. Males and females are supposed to shower together side by side. And the shower isn’t fully enclosed either, meaning that swimmers in the pool can see into the shower area.

While the rec centre says swimmers are supposed to shower with their bathing suits on, this rule is also breached. And it is not just men exposing themselves but according to our sources, there have been numerous incidents of men self-pleasuring themselves in front of women and girls.

And it gets worse: when swimmers complain about this behaviour, they are typically informed that the men who are masturbating are merely “practicing hygiene.”

This is beyond gross; this is illegal. But in the name of transgenderism and non-binary-ism, let’s all take a chill pill, shall we?

Indeed, our sources say when they complain about all this indecent behaviour, the town’s bureaucrats and politicians say they are not being “progressive enough.”

It gets more crazy: there are segregated male and female showers at the weightroom area of the rec centre if a swimmer wants privacy. But after showering, the swimmer has to trek across the community centre’s common area soaking wet to get to the pool. Naturally, this creates a slip and fall situation.

Rebel News reached out to the Town of Oakville. Here were our questions:

1. What was the idea behind the idea of the community centre which seems to be inherently flawed? Namely, the shower area is communal and there are no separate stalls. Why was the community centre configured in such a fashion, as opposed to separate changerooms and showers for males and females as well as family changeroom?

2. We understand from staff that when pool attendees use the shower, they are supposed to shower with their bathing suits on so that there is no indecent exposure. However, showering in such a fashion impedes proper hygiene. Is the city not concerned with this?

3. When men are exposing themselves and masturbating, why is this dismissed as “practicing hygiene”?

4. How are complaints about such incidents handled? I have been informed that typically young lifeguards are enlisted to deal with such situations, and understandably, they are very uncomfortable in doing so. Is this indeed the case?

5. Have the police ever been called to deal with men who are indecently exposing themselves and masturbating in front of women and girls?

6. Based on these complaints and concerns, is the town going to reconfigure the changerooms and showers so that these areas are separated by sex?

The town did not answer our questions individually but instead provided a blanket statement that read:

“Universal changerooms were introduced to make facilities more inclusive and accessible for all users, including families, people with disabilities, and people with diverse gender identities. “This design is now common across newly designed Ontario recreation centres. To maintain hygiene and comply with Ontario’s public health standards, patrons are asked to take a brief shower before entering, and after leaving the pool, while wearing appropriate swim attire at all times. This practice follows the requirements outlined in Regulation 565. “The Town of Oakville has clear policies to address inappropriate behaviour in all public facilities, including universal changerooms. Staff maintain a visible presence through regular walk-throughs and enhanced signage, and any incidents are addressed promptly. If there is unlawful behaviour, Halton Regional Police are contacted immediately to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all patrons. “The Town is committed to maintaining inclusive facilities that are safe for all residents, and there are no plans to change this approach.”

Bottom line: in the name of inclusivity, perverts are preying on women and girls.

Despicable.