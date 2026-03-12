'Solidarity protest for Iran' held at York University

On Tuesday, March 10, the student group Iranian Unity at York University hosted a “Solidarity Protest for Iran” gathering on campus. This gathering was in support of the Iranian people back home, but also for the students on campus.

The last time I attended a rally for Iranian students at York, there were concerns that the university was not giving Iranian students the proper support needed during the ongoing crisis facing their families at home, and that treatment towards them was unfair compared to other groups who had faced similar situations and had received more support.

Many students are unable to pay tuition fees without being able to get in touch with their families back home during the ongoing internet blackout in Iran. I was interested to see if things had changed or improved at York University for Iranian students since the last time I was there.

Iranian students and supporters have gathered at York University, North York, for the “Solidarity Protest For Iran.” 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/nx8qRIQ9t2 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 10, 2026

Unfortunately, the majority of the students stated that things had remained the same, though some financial deadlines have been extended. One student was even told by the student centre that they "don't recognize” Iranian students being in crisis right now. Because students have not received the support they believe they’re entitled to, Iranian Unity has taken things into their own hands.

Their goal is to get their tuition fees converted from international to domestic. They have launched a petition to do so and need to reach around 10,000 signatures before they can present it to a Member of Parliament, who can then represent them and help pass legislation to have it converted. Seeing as York is not doing this freely, they have had to turn to outside help.

I also posed the question to students about whether they believe the string of shootings Toronto has seen since the death of Ali Khamenei are likely related, and if they fear that any of the 700 IRGC agents who reside in Canada (despite the terrorist designation in 2024) may be connected to them.

One student said, “We all know who is behind those things.” Another stated that the borders should be more secure: “As an immigrant, there should be more restrictions on immigration. There should be proper background checks. Canada should do better with their immigration system.” Another said, “This does not scare us. It makes us more united.”

Despite the uncertainty and the challenges they say they continue to face, the students who gathered at York University made one thing clear: they are determined to advocate for themselves and for the people of Iran. The rally was not only about raising awareness, but also about showing that their voices, and their demands for support, will not be ignored.