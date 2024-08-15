'Stop the hate': Raygun finally speaks out after Olympics flop

Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn has spoken out for the first time since her Olympic breakdancing flop, which turned the university lecturer into a viral sensation and target of online mockery.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to break her silence, responding to the flood of criticism over her woeful dance moves that left many questioning her selection for the inaugural women's breakdancing competition at the Olympics.

Despite her PhD in breakdancing and dance culture, Gunn failed to score any points from the judges across her three pool matches. However, she expressed gratitude to her supporters in a video message, saying she "really appreciated" the positivity and hoped her performance brought joy to people's lives.

Australian breakdancer Raygun breaks her silence after being mocked online over her bizarre Olympics performance.



The dancer called the criticism “Devastating” and asked people to stop “harrasing” her.



"I didn't realise that would also open the door to so much hate, which has frankly been pretty devastating," Gunn said. While her performance, which featured moves like bouncing around the stage like a kangaroo and doing the sprinkler, drew criticism, she claimed that she "took it very seriously" and worked hard to prepare for the Olympics.

Addressing the controversy surrounding her selection, Gunn urged people to refer to official statements from the AOC and relevant breaking organisations. "There are actually no points in breaking," she claimed, directing those interested to the Olympic website for detailed results.

She concluded by requesting privacy for herself and the breaking community, stating she would answer more questions upon her return to Australia after a planned break in Europe.