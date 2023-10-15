'Thank goodness!' Elon Musk congratulates new NZ Prime Minister

E-transfer (Canada):

Tech magnate Elon Musk expressed his relief and congratulations on the victory of New Zealand's National Party.

The news reverberated globally, marking a significant shift in the country's political dynamics - Marking the end of the 'Jacinda Ardern-era'.

Congratulations and thank goodness! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2023

"Congratulations and thank goodness!" Musk jubilantly shared on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a post by new PM Christopher Luxon, echoing the sentiments of many who welcomed the change in leadership.

Twitter, once a key ally of former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pro-censorship initiative, the Christchurch Call, saw a notable transformation under Musk's control.

He announced a departure from the platform's stringent user banning policies, particularly targeting conservative voices. Ardern, in response, urged Musk to uphold the principle of transparency in managing social media platforms.

The world watched as New Zealand embraced a conservative government, marking what some media outlets termed a "political bloodbath."

The UK's Daily Telegraph pointed out that New Zealand decisively chose a conservative government over Labour, attributing the shift to dissatisfaction with Ardern's harsh policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Measures such as restricting overseas New Zealanders from returning home, imposing stringent lockdowns, mandating vaccines, and overlooking the concerns of mandate protesters outside Parliament were cited as factors contributing to Ardern's declining popularity before her resignation.