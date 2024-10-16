'The Left has just got into bed with radical Islamists': Brendan O'Neill on rising antisemitism within the modern left

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, chief political writer at Spiked Brendan O'Neill discussed his new book, After the Pogrom: 7 October, Israel and the Crisis of Civilisation.

A description of the book reads: "It is an unflinching account of how the West failed the moral test of 7 October. It documents, in chilling detail, how the West’s academics, activists and commentariat ended up making excuses for Hamas’s pogrom – the worst act of violence against the Jews since the Holocaust."

O'Neill contends the modern Left is quick to denounce any criticism of radical Islam as 'Islamophobia.' "They have this loathing for Western society, Western civilization and Western values, and that's really what binds these two strange groups together," he said.

"You end up with an organization like Queers for Palestine witlessly unaware that if they were ever to step foot in Palestine they would be thrown off the top of a building faster than they could say 'free Palestine,'" O'Neill added.

The author also spoke about the evolution of the Left's partnership with radical Islamists. "What started off as a cautious alliance between the Left and radical Islamists has become all out bed-hopping," he said.

"These two movements are in cahoots, very very closely connected. Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the Labour Party, infamously referred to Hamas as his friends," O'Neill explained.

"We've seen Leftists on the streets of Europe chanting 'We are all Hezbollah,' and we know that the Left is hostile to any criticism of radical Islam, or even to any criticism of Islam itself."