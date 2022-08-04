'The Line': Plans for dystopian, 'zero-emission' city underway in Saudi Arabia

On yesterday's live stream, Rebel News' Adam Soos and Sydney Fizzard discussed an eye-opening story coming out of Saudi Arabia about a proposed new "eco-friendly" city that is to be constructed as one long "line."

The dystopian city is intended to be a "net-zero" carbon emitter, and a place in which vehicles will not be permitted. The leader of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, formally announced plans for the new project on January 10, 2021.

According to The Guardian, Saudi Arabia is preparing for the new city's population to be set at around nine million residents.

As further reported in The Guardian regarding the proposed "futuristic, centerpiece" urban development set to be built in "The Line": "According to the Saudis, artificial intelligence will be central to how people live in the 500-metre-high, 200-metre-wide structure, a car-free, carbon neutral bubble that will boast near total sustainability and a temperate, regulated microclimate. Past environmental pledges by the kingdom, such as a vow to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, have prompted skepticism from environmentalists."