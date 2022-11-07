'There were a lot of different factions': Sheila Gunn Reid discusses Freedom Convoy organization

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, Sheila Gunn Reid joined David Menzies to discuss the most recent highlights from the Public Order Emergency Commission looking into the justification behind Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act.

Speaking about the convoy's leadership and organization, Sheila said, "I think they started off united, but as pressure came down on them, and as they realized, 'we need to have a media strategy because the media is starting to lie about us,' they started to engage, rightfully, I think in some political hygiene, and that sort of drove people into their respective camps."

Speaking about controversial convoy figure Pat King, Sheila said, "He's the kind of guy who's prone to saying wild things, outlandish things, often untrue things, and the media takes that as the paintbrush to paint the whole, and they've done that repeatedly."

"And that's why the convoy organizers and Keith Wilson the lawyer for the convoy, Tamara Lich, Tom Marazzo, they distanced themselves from Pat King, who's from Alberta here and he's got quite a track record out here," Sheila added.

