'Very few' middle class Canadians believe Trudeau gov cares about them

The middle class no longer buys the malarkey of the Trudeau government on matters concerning the economy, says in-house Privy Council research. Canadians are upset by their declining quality of life.

"Asked what they thought it meant to be a member of the middle class, several believed this term had historically referred to those who, while not exceptionally wealthy, were financially comfortable and not living paycheque to paycheque," said the February 21 report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views. "All felt that the quality of life for the middle class had changed in their lifetimes with many believing that life had become considerably less affordable."

The Department of Social Development in a 2014 Access To Information report concluded the middle class faced hard times. "The middle class is no springboard to higher incomes," said the report What We Know About The Middle Class In Canada.

"Findings point to a middle class that … is increasingly indebted although it has a relatively modest standard of living, and are less likely to move to higher income," said the report. "The 'Canadian dream' is a myth more than a reality,” it added.

The average Canadian family now spends more on taxes (43.0%) than it does on basic necessities such as food, shelter, and clothing combined (35.6%), according to a recent Fraser Institute report. By comparison, 33.5% of household income went to pay taxes 63 years ago. About 56.5% went to basic necessities.

There has also been a steady increase in taxation in recent years, with noticeable jumps in 2022 and 2023.

One study estimates Canadians aged 16 can expect to pay the equivalent of $29,663 over their lifetime in additional personal income taxes as a consequence of rising federal debt.

Many from the middle class believe their quality of life no longer constitutes a "comfortable lifestyle," reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

"Asked whether they felt that the Government of Canada cared about the middle class, very few believed that it did," wrote researchers. "Several strongly felt that greater urgency needed to be placed by the federal government on supporting middle class families."

Canadians under 40 were the least enthused by Finance Minister Christian Freeland and her performance to date. Many Canadians in that demographic are unlikely to ever own a home.

According to in-house research, Canadians consider Freeland to be "boastful" and "self-congratulatory" when it comes to her record on inflation. A Finance Canada report said Canadians believe she is disconnected from the economic realities of taxpayers.

"Among those who responded, half said Canada was going in the right direction while the other half said the country was going in the wrong direction," reads the report Budget Day Focus Groups.

Earlier this year, Minister Freeland raised the debt ceiling from $1.83 trillion to $2.13 trillion in amendments tabled to the Borrowing Authority Act. That marks a trillion-dollar increase over the previous three years. The Department of Finance claimed it had no other option.

"In the foreword of the Trudeau government’s recent budget, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland declared that, 'it would be irresponsible and unfair to pass on more debt to the next generations,'" reads a Fraser Institute blog post.

"Minister Freeland is absolutely right—if only she had listened to her own advice," argued its authors, Grady Munro and Jake Fuss.

She earlier promised more savings but increased spending without a plan to balance the budget. Parliament has not balanced the budget since 2007.