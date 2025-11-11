A fatal accident in Brampton makes for a story of tragedy – and law enforcement incompetence

At around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 1, a horrific accident occurred at the intersection of Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street in Brampton, Ont.

Lyft driver Sukhdev Singh, 31, was behind the wheel of his Honda Civic when an Audi travelling at a high rate of speed slammed into his vehicle. Singh, a new father, was killed.

Alas, we are forbidden by the Youth Criminal Justice Act to report the name of the driver of the Audi given that he is 17. We can report that the teenaged driver was charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and failing/refusing to comply with a demand for testing.

But this story has a macabre twist.

After the wrecked Civic was towed to an impound yard, the mother of 20-year-old Kourtney Khan became increasingly anxious as to the whereabouts of her daughter given the time of day.

As the hours dragged on, she reported Kourtney missing. According to sources, on a hunch, a detective with Peel Regional Police visited the impound lot where the wrecked Civic was being held. And that’s when he made a gruesome discovery: the body of Kourtney Khan was occupying the back seat. She was also deceased.

It would appear what happened in the wee hours of the morning on Nov. 1 was not just an unspeakable tragedy but an example of police ineptitude.

It is downright baffling that the body of a dead woman in the backseat of a car went unnoticed.

We reached out to Jay Bannister of MadLab Press. Jay is an ex-police officer and has worked in the traffic services division. He explained that it is basic protocol for police to search a vehicle involved in an accident. This includes looking in the trunk for any evidence of alcohol or drugs.

Naturally, a search would include looking at the vehicle’s backseat. Jay says it is outrageous this simple search was apparently not conducted at the scene of the accident, especially given that the driver of the Honda was killed in the crash.

Rebel News reached out to the media relations department of Peel Regional Police for clarification. Here is the response from Cst. Tyler Bell-Morena:

“My thoughts remain with the families and all those affected by this tragic collision. Below is a summary of the events that occurred at Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street on Nov. 1, including details related to the second victim. “Upon initial arrival at the scene, first responders located a deceased driver inside a Honda Civic. Brampton Fire and Emergency Services (BFES) extricated the deceased driver from the vehicle. At this time, there was no immediate or clear indication of a passenger. The scene was processed, and both involved vehicles were seized and transported to the police impound yard for further analysis. “In the hours after the collision, we received reports of a missing 20-year-old woman whose last known location, confirmed through a shared tracking app, was the crash site. “Officers simultaneously checked the crash scene and attended the impound yard to determine whether evidence of a passenger existed. Officers closely examined the rear passenger compartment of the demolished Honda Civic and located the remains of the deceased woman embedded in the wreckage, at which point, we requested the assistance of BFES for her extrication with the use of specialized equipment. We are leading a joint debrief with our partners to fully review the incident. “We recognize the profound impact of this tragedy and ask that the privacy of the families involved be respected as they continue to grieve this loss.”

Rebel News will follow-up with Peel Regional Police when the review has been completed. Stay tuned.