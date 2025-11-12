'A lot of questions to be answered' after ostrich slaughter

An eerie calm has descended upon Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia. After an outbreak of avian flu in December 2024, the flock of hundreds was wiped out by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, despite a legal appeal from the farmers to save their birds.

The birds' execution happened last week when the Supreme Court of Canada declined to take on the case, with CFIA officials quickly carrying out the cull under the cover of darkness inside a “kill pen” that had been built by the agency on the farm.

Rebel News has closely covered the story, and on Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke to Drea Humphrey and Syd Fizzard about their coverage during a trip to the remote southeastern B.C. farm.

“Many people don't realize that during COVID, a mink farming industry was completely wiped out by unelected bureaucrats in the name of COVID-19,” Drea said. “They, unlike these farmers, chose not to publicly stand up — it all happened quietly and in the dark. These farmers were different, these farmers were special, and so were the herd that they wanted to save.”

The Rebel boss confessed that he “didn't catch on right away either” about how important the farmers' fight was — and that it would turn into a “massive international story” until he saw some of Drea's reporting.

“When I saw that there were farmers willing to say no to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and say (their birds) should live because they're healthy, I knew it was going to be an important story,” explained Drea.

Despite the loss of their birds, the farmers are “preparing to fight back in a new way,” she added, noting Rebel News will continue covering the story at AvengeTheOstriches.com.

Syd Fizzard, who was embedded at the Alberta border blockade in Coutts during the Freedom Convoy protest in 2022, said there was an overlapping cause of freedom in the two stories.

Supports of the farm have “been staying here for weeks,” Syd told Ezra, highlighting how “they've got a full kitchen set up” and are providing for those who attended the protest. “They actually care, and that's the thing about a lot of these protesters: they're fighting something that's worth caring about.”