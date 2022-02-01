Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

A political earthquake at the Freedom Convoy: Sikhs, lefties and false flags

Ezra Levant takes in the culture at the massive trucker rally at the nation's capital.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 01, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, filmed live at the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa this weekend, Ezra gave his impression of the crowd and showed some clips of what was happening on the ground.

Among the clips was a quick chat with a protester decrying the convoy as “white nationalist”, including their response when Ezra asked how the organizer —Tamara Lich — could be considered a white nationalist when she is in fact Métis.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

