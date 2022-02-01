A political earthquake at the Freedom Convoy: Sikhs, lefties and false flags

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, filmed live at the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa this weekend, Ezra gave his impression of the crowd and showed some clips of what was happening on the ground.

Among the clips was a quick chat with a protester decrying the convoy as “white nationalist”, including their response when Ezra asked how the organizer —Tamara Lich — could be considered a white nationalist when she is in fact Métis.

