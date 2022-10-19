A stunning Freedom Convoy revelation from Ottawa's mayor | Andrew Lawton joins Ezra Levant

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has been a target from both sides of the debate regarding the Freedom Convoy. Some criticized the mayor for not doing enough to address the protest, others for his labelling it as an “insurrection.”

Whichever perspective Watson is viewed from, he made a stunning revelation during his testimony at the Public Order Emergency Commission. Watson said the City of Ottawa didn't ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke the Emergencies Act, nor was the city consulted on Trudeau's decision.

Instead, Watson's municipal government was having negotiations with Freedom Convoy organizers.

Andrew Lawton of True North joined yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show to explain why this admission from Watson is an interesting insight gleamed from the public inquiry.

So, the City of Ottawa and Jim Watson, whatever their shortfalls are in other areas, did something that federal government wouldn't do, which is actually have a conversation with these people. And that's such a critical point, because the whole point of the Emergencies Act is that it is meant to be there when all other means have been exhausted, when existing laws are incapable of achieving the desired outcome. In this case, the federal government wouldn't even engage, they wouldn't even have that discussion. But Ottawa did, and it was very fruitful before the Emergencies Act came into play.

