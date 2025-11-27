ABC BLAMES GUNS after suspected TERROR attack on U.S. Guardsmen

They blamed Americans and their gun culture, not the illegal immigrant Biden let in during his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Avi Yemini
  |   November 27, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

As news broke that an illegal Afghan immigrant allegedly shot two U.S. National Guardsmen in Washington in what’s being treated as a suspected Islamic terror attack, I watched Australia’s state broadcaster leap straight to its favourite scapegoat: guns. One ABC commentator declared it “the constant problem of the United States, the gun culture which is deeply entrenched in this country.”

Yes, they blame the Americans and their gun culture, not the illegal immigrant Joe Biden ushered in during his botched Afghanistan withdrawal. It’s painfully obvious the ABC will do anything to avoid highlighting the dangers of mass third-world migration, a concern Australians are increasingly rallying against. Guns make a far more convenient villain.

Never mind the ideology reportedly driving the suspect, who was said to be shouting “Allahu Akbar” during the attack. Somehow, this still becomes a story about firearms. And that, right there, is why the ABC must be defunded. Australians shouldn’t be forced to bankroll propaganda and misinformation. I refuse to pay for their fake news.

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

