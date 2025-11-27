ABC BLAMES GUNS after suspected TERROR attack on U.S. Guardsmen

As news broke that an illegal Afghan immigrant allegedly shot two U.S. National Guardsmen in Washington in what’s being treated as a suspected Islamic terror attack, I watched Australia’s state broadcaster leap straight to its favourite scapegoat: guns. One ABC commentator declared it “the constant problem of the United States, the gun culture which is deeply entrenched in this country.”

Yes, they blame the Americans and their gun culture, not the illegal immigrant Joe Biden ushered in during his botched Afghanistan withdrawal. It’s painfully obvious the ABC will do anything to avoid highlighting the dangers of mass third-world migration, a concern Australians are increasingly rallying against. Guns make a far more convenient villain.

How long before the usual suspects insist the suspected Islamic terror attack on US National Guardsmen by an illegal Afghan national was actually a Mossad false flag?



I’m sure Candace Owens already has a ‘trust me bro’ tip that it was an Israeli-French op. — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 27, 2025

Never mind the ideology reportedly driving the suspect, who was said to be shouting “Allahu Akbar” during the attack. Somehow, this still becomes a story about firearms. And that, right there, is why the ABC must be defunded. Australians shouldn’t be forced to bankroll propaganda and misinformation. I refuse to pay for their fake news.