ABC reporter blasted over bizarre Hezbollah question

Australia's Opposition Leader Peter Dutton was visibly taken aback during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon after an absurd question from an ABC reporter regarding Hezbollah's classification as a terrorist organisation.

"What determines the fact that Hezbollah is a terrorist organisation?," the reporter asked despite Hezbollah being officially listed as such by Australia, the US, UK, and EU. Australia's national security agency states that Hezbollah is involved in terrorist activities, either directly or indirectly.

ABC News reporters are trying to attack Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton on the subject of Hezbollah’s listing as a terrorist organisation in Australia.



Both the Labor Party and the Liberals passed these anti-terror laws on a bipartisan basis. This is not a left or right… pic.twitter.com/nWQKkzRRN2 — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇨🇾🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) October 1, 2024

After some back-and-forth, the reporter pressed for an explanation, prompting Dutton to slam the ABC for the question.

"I had presumed that the ABC supported the government’s laws," Dutton said, referencing Australia’s bipartisan agreement on listing Hezbollah as a terrorist group. "If the ABC doesn't support that, they should be very clear about it... They organise terrorist attacks, and if that's not clear, the ABC is in greater trouble than I first imagined."

Peter Dutton has lashed the ABC and says it “is in greater trouble than even I first imagined” after a reporter asked the Opposition Leader a question about why Hezbollah was determined to be a terrorist organisation. https://t.co/unG0vkIhW4

Good on him

Watch. — Timjbo 🇦🇺 (@Tim_jbo) October 1, 2024

Dutton's comments come amid concerns that Middle Eastern conflicts are spilling into Australia. Thousands protested on the weekend with some demonstrators carrying Hezbollah flags.

Jewish Australian leaders condemned this display, while the Islamic Council of Victoria distanced the broader community from those involved. Political leaders have expressed concerns over growing social discord, urging calm and unity.