ABC's Stephanopoulos expresses doubts about Biden's capacity for second term

The veteran journalist's comments follow his recent interview with the president, which did little to calm Democrats' concerns.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has reportedly expressed doubts about President Joe Biden's ability to serve another term in office. The veteran journalist's comments, captured in a video obtained by TMZ, come shortly after his recent interview with the 81-year-old president.

In the video, Stephanopoulos is asked if he thinks Biden should step down. He responds, "I don't think he can serve four more years."

This assessment follows Stephanopoulos' Friday interview with Biden, during which the president addressed concerns within his party about his candidacy following a controversial debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

The interview, which aired last week, has been subject to scrutiny by political analysts. Critics point to several missteps by Biden, including what they claim were inaccurate statements about the debate with Trump and dismissals of polls showing him trailing in the race.

Stephanopoulos' remarks add to the ongoing discussion about Biden's fitness for office, gaining traction as the 2024 presidential race heats up. The ABC anchor's perspective carries weight due to his extensive political journalism experience and recent direct interaction with the president.
As the election cycle progresses, Biden's performance and capacity to serve will likely remain under close examination by both media figures and the voting public ahead of November's election.
